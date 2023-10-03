Best teams for Vaporeon in Pokemon GO

Vaporeon is one of the earliest Eeveelutions that was introduced in Pokemon GO. Due to the presence of many superior Water-type options in the GO Battle League, such as Greninja, Swampert, Azumarill, and Gyarados, Vaporeon is not that highly sought-after. However, this critter can be viable when put in the right team setup.

In this article, we will take a look at the best teams that you can put your Vaporeon in to get the best results in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

Best team for Vaporeon in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Vaporeon in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Vaporeon in the Great League:

Venusaur in the Lead

Alolan Ninetales as the Safe Swap

Vaporean as the Closer

Venusaur and Alolan Ninetales make an amazing duo who can whittle down the enemy team most of the time. Venusaur can deal with the many Water-type menaces in the Great League, like Azumarill, Swampert, and Lanturn. Alolan Ninetales, while a very good counter to Medicham, can also be used to bait out your enemy's shields with spammy Weather Ball attacks.

Vaporean may not be the best in its class, but it can help you sweep matches towards the end. Together, this trio stands strong against prevailing Great League teams.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Venusaur Vine Whip Frenzy Plant*, Sludge Bomb Alolan Ninetales Powder Snow Weather Ball (Ice), Dazzling Gleam Vaporeon Water Gun Aqua Tail, Last Resort*

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Azumarill, Lanturn, Lickitung, Swampert, Shadow Alolan Ninetales, Galarian Stunfisk, Shadow Alolan Sandslash, Shadow Gligar, Medicham, Venusaur, and Mandibuzz.

Best team for Vaporeon in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Vaporeon in the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Vaporeon in the Ultra League:

Emboar in the Lead

Vaporeon as the Safe Swap

Excadrill as the Closer

This team for Vaporeon in Pokemon GO balances out its weaknesses. You are bound to run into Grass-type critters in the Ultra League. To counter that, you have Emboar. Excadrill is an all-rounder who gels the trio together.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Emboar Ember Blast Burn*, Rock Slide Vaporeon Water Gun Aqua Tail, Liquidation Excadrill Mud Shot Drill Run, Rock Slide

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Talonflame, Registeel, Obstagoon, Alolan Muk, Scrafty, Galarian Stunfisk, Charizard, Tapu Fini, Pidgeot, and Sylveon.

Best team for Vaporeon in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Vaporeon in the Master League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Vaporeon in the Master League:

Vaporeon in the Lead

Gyarados as the Safe Swap

Florges as the Closer

Vaporeon with Aqua Tail and Liquidation is an absolute menace in the open Master League. If you have one with 100% IVs, that is, 15 for all the stats — Attack, Defense, and Stamina — you are bound to encounter a lot of good matchups while using this Pocket Monster.

Having two Water-type creatures will make you weak to Electric-type beasts. However, Vaporeon can still put up a solid fight against a hard counter. Given its fairly bulky nature (this Eeveelution has a Stamina stat of 245), it can endure a lot of attacks, even from typings that directly counter it.

Florges is a great answer to any Dragon-type in this format of the Pokemon GO Battle League. Gyarados has nuking potential with moves like Outrage and Hydro Pump. Crunch helps you to debuff your enemies, which makes Gyarados a fitting attacker in this team.

If the opponent has a Magnezone in the Lead, you will have a rough time, but Vaporeon will definitely not give up without a fight.

Attacks of all the creatures in this team

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Vaporeon Water Gun Aqua Tail, Liquidation Gyarados Dragon Breath Aqua Tail*, Crunch Florges Fairy Wind Disarming Voice, Moonblast

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Swampert, Excadrill, Metagross, Togekiss, Groudon, Dragonite, Gyarados, Hero Forme Zacian, Origin Forme Giratina, and Garchomp.