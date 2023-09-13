Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask: Where to find Sewaddle, Swadloon, Leavanny

The Teal Mask DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is now live and comes with a lot of content for trainers to enjoy. You will encounter more than one hundred new species of Pocket Monsters in this DLC, with a few familiar entities returning to both titles. Sewaddle, Swadloon, and Leavanny are some of the creatures coming back to both games via this DLC.

This article will offer a look at how you can get all three Pokemon in the Sewaddle family and how their evolutions work in The Teal Mask.

Where to find Sewaddle in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Sewaddle, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sewaddle is a dual Bug- and Grass-type Pocket Monster. Since this creature is coming back to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet via The Teal Mask DLC, you will be able to catch it.

Sewaddle is commonly located in the Kitakami region's southern portion, with a few also present in the southeast and southwest areas of either game's map. It is not hard to find, and you should have no trouble spotting one in the wild, particularly in Mossui Town.

Sewaddle has the following statistics:

Health Points (HP) : 45

: 45 Attack : 53

: 53 Defense : 70

: 70 Special Attack : 40

: 40 Special Defense : 60

: 60 Speed : 42

: 42 Ability: Swarm, Chlorophyll, and Overcoat

Sewaddle is weak to creatures that have the following elemental typings:

Fire

Flying

Ice

Poison

Bug

Rock

Sewaddle is damaged normally by creatures of the following elemental typings:

Normal

Psychic

Ghost

Dragon

Dark

Steel

Fairy

Sewaddle is resistant to creatures of the following elemental typings:

Water

Electric

Fighting

Grass

Ground

Where to find Swadloon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Swadloon, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Swadloon is a dual Bug- and Grass-type creature. Just like Sewaddle, you can catch it in the southeastern and southwestern grassy areas of Kitakami.

Alternatively, this title offers another way to get Swadloon. This process involves letting your Sewaddle evolve. This entity evolves into Swadloon upon reaching level 25.

Swadloon has the following statistics:

HP : 55

: 55 Attack : 63

: 63 Defense : 90

: 90 Special Attack : 50

: 50 Special Defense : 80

: 80 Speed : 42

: 42 Ability: Leaf Guard, Chlorophyll, and Overcoat

Swadloon is weak to creatures that have the following elemental typings:

Fire

Flying

Ice

Poison

Bug

Rock

Swadloon is damaged normally by creatures of the following elemental typings:

Normal

Psychic

Ghost

Dragon

Dark

Steel

Fairy

Swadloon is resistant to creatures of the following elemental typings:

Water

Electric

Fighting

Grass

Ground

How to evolve Sewaddle into Swadloon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Sewaddle and Swadloon, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Sewaddle evolves into Swadloon upon reaching level 25, you can use the former to battle other creatures to help it level up faster.

Where to get Leavanny in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Leavanny, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Leavanny is pretty hard to encounter in the wild, if not impossible. So, the easiest way to get your hands on this creature is by letting your Swadloon evolve into Leavanny.

Leavanny has the following statistics:

HP : 75

: 75 Attack : 103

: 103 Defense : 80

: 80 Special Attack : 70

: 70 Special Defense : 80

: 80 Speed : 92

: 92 Ability: Swarm, Chlorophyll, and Overcoat

Leavanny is weak to creatures that have the following elemental typings:

Fire

Flying

Ice

Poison

Bug

Rock

Leavanny is damaged normally by creatures of the following elemental typings:

Normal

Psychic

Ghost

Dragon

Dark

Steel

Fairy

Leavanny is resistant to creatures of the following elemental typings:

Water

Electric

Fighting

Grass

Ground

How to evolve Swadloon into Leavanny in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Swadloon and Leavanny, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Evolving a Swadloon into a Leavanny is a fairly simple process. You will have to build your friendship with the former. As your level of friendship with this entity increases, it will evolve into Leavanny.

The best way to increase friendship fast is by spending time with Swadloon. Walking with this creature, taking part in battles, and enjoying picnics are some activities that you can participate in to build your bond faster.

You can make Swadloon hold a Soothe Bell to multiply the level of friendship that increases through the aforementioned pastimes. Furthermore, if you catch this creature using a Luxury Ball or a Friend Ball, the process of building a bond will speed up manifold.

