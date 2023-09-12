Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC: All new and returning Pokemon

The Teal Mask DLC adds a new chapter to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and the Gen IX adventure that players get to participate in. The land of Kitakami awaits them with festive fervor, new Legendaries, exciting characters, and plenty more. With that in mind, we have gathered all the available information from official sources and leaks regarding the new and returning Pokemon with the Teal Mask DLC.
The Teal Mask DLC is the first part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The entire expansion is available for $34.99 on Nintendo eShop for players who already own the base game.
All confirmed new and returning Pokemon in The Teal Mask DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
The following list of pocket monsters will be available in The Teal Mask DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (courtesy of Serebii):
New Pokemon
- Munkidori
- Okidogi
- Fezandipiti
- Ogerpon
- Dipplin
- Poltchageist
Returning Pokemon
- Ekans
- Arbok
- Cleffa
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Vulpix
- Ninetales
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Politoed
- Munchlax
- Snorlax
- Sentret
- Furret
- Hoothoot
- Noctowl
- Spinarak
- Ariados
- Aipom
- Ambipom
- Yanma
- Yanmega
- Gligar
- Gliscor
- Swinub
- Piloswine
- Mamoswine
- Poochyena
- Mightyena
- Seedot
- Nuzleaf
- Shiftry
- Corphish
- Crawdaunt
- Duskull
- Dusclops
- Dusknoir
- Chingling
- Chimecho
- Feebas
- Milotic
- Timburr
- Furdurr
- Conkeldurr
- Litwick
- Lampent
- Chandelure
- Vullaby
- Mandibuzz
- Phantump
- Trevenant
- Grubbin
- Charjabug
- Vikabolt
- Jangmo-o
- Hakamo-o
- Kommo-o
- Cramorant
We will update this list as and when more information becomes available.
Recent leaks also shared what the entire Teal Mask DLC Pokedex might look like. The list is as follows:
- Aipom
- Ambipom
- Annihilape
- Appletun
- Applin
- Arbok
- Arcanine (Kantonian form)
- Ariados
- Arrokuda
- Barboach
- Barraskewda
- Basculegion
- Basculin (White-Striped)
- Bellsprout
- Bisharp
- Bombirdier
- Bonsly
- Bronzong
- Bronzor
- Carbink
- Chandelure
- Charjabug
- Chewtle
- Chimecho
- Chingling
- Clefable
- Clefairy
- Cleffa
- Conkeldurr
- Corphish
- Cramorant
- Crawdaunt
- Cutiefly
- Dipplin
- Drednaw
- Ducklett
- Dudunsparce
- Dunsparce
- Dusclops
- Dusknoir
- Duskull
- Eelektrik
- Eelektross
- Ekans
- Feebas
- Fezandipiti
- Flapple
- Fomantis
- Frosslass
- Furret
- Gabite
- Gallade
- Garchomp
- Gardevoir
- Gastly
- Gengar
- Geodude (Kantonian form)
- Gible
- Glalie
- Gligar
- Glimmet
- Glimmora
- Gliscor
- Golem (Kantonian form)
- Goodra (Kalosian form)
- Goomy
- Graveler (Kantonian form)
- Greedent
- Grimmsnarl
- Growlithe (Kantonian form)
- Grubbin
- Grumpig
- Gurdurr
- Gyarados
- Hakamo-o
- Hatenna
- Hatterene
- Hattrem
- Haunter
- Heracross
- Hoothoot
- Houndoom
- Houndour
- Illumise
- Impidimp
- Indeedee
- Jangmo-o
- Kingambit
- Kommo-o
- Kirlia
- Koffing
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Lampent
- Leavanny
- Lilligant (Unovan form)
- Litwick
- Lombre
- Lotad
- Lucario
- Ludicolo
- Lurantis
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Lycanroc
- Magcargo
- Magikarp
- Mamoswine
- Mandibuzz
- Mankey
- Masquerain
- Maushold
- Mienfoo
- Mienshao
- Mightyena
- Milotic
- Mimikyu
- Morgrem
- Morpeko
- Mudbray
- Mudsdale
- Munchlax
- Munkidor
- Ninetails (Kantonian form)
- Noctowl
- Noibat
- Noivern
- Nosepass
- Nuzleaf
- Ogerpon
- Okidogi
- Oricorio
- Orthworm
- Pachirisu
- Pawniard
- Petilil
- Phantump
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Piloswine
- Politoed
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Poltchageist
- Poochyena
- Primeape
- Probopass
- Quagsire
- Raichu (Kantonian form)
- Ralts
- Ribombee
- Rockruff
- Riolu
- Salandit
- Salazzle
- Sandshrew (Kantonian form)
- Sandslash (Kantonian form)
- Seedot
- Sentret
- Sewaddle
- Shiftry
- Shinx
- Sinistcha
- Skwovet
- Sliggoo (Kalosian form)
- Slugma
- Sneasel (Johtonian form)
- Snorlax
- Snorunt
- Spinarak
- Spoink
- Stantler
- Staraptor
- Staravia
- Starly
- Sudowoodo
- Surskit
- Swadloon
- Swanna
- Swinub
- Tandemaus
- Timburr
- Toedscool
- Toedscruel
- Trevenant
- Tynamo
- Ursaluna (Bloodmoon)
- Victreebel
- Vikavolt
- Volbeat
- Vullaby
- Vulpix (Kantonian form)
- Weavile
- Weepinbell
- Weezing (Kantonian form)
- Whiscash
- Wooper (Johtonian form)
- Yanma
- Yanmega
