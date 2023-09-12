Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC: All new and returning Pokemon

The Teal Mask DLC adds a new chapter to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and the Gen IX adventure that players get to participate in. The land of Kitakami awaits them with festive fervor, new Legendaries, exciting characters, and plenty more. With that in mind, we have gathered all the available information from official sources and leaks regarding the new and returning Pokemon with the Teal Mask DLC.

The Teal Mask DLC is the first part of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansion of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The entire expansion is available for $34.99 on Nintendo eShop for players who already own the base game.

All confirmed new and returning Pokemon in The Teal Mask DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The following list of pocket monsters will be available in The Teal Mask DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (courtesy of Serebii):

New Pokemon

Munkidori

Okidogi

Fezandipiti

Ogerpon

Dipplin

Poltchageist

Returning Pokemon

Ekans

Arbok

Cleffa

Clefairy

Clefable

Vulpix

Ninetales

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Politoed

Munchlax

Snorlax

Sentret

Furret

Hoothoot

Noctowl

Spinarak

Ariados

Aipom

Ambipom

Yanma

Yanmega

Gligar

Gliscor

Swinub

Piloswine

Mamoswine

Poochyena

Mightyena

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Shiftry

Corphish

Crawdaunt

Duskull

Dusclops

Dusknoir

Chingling

Chimecho

Feebas

Milotic

Timburr

Furdurr

Conkeldurr

Litwick

Lampent

Chandelure

Vullaby

Mandibuzz

Phantump

Trevenant

Grubbin

Charjabug

Vikabolt

Jangmo-o

Hakamo-o

Kommo-o

Cramorant

We will update this list as and when more information becomes available.

Recent leaks also shared what the entire Teal Mask DLC Pokedex might look like. The list is as follows:

Aipom

Ambipom

Annihilape

Appletun

Applin

Arbok

Arcanine (Kantonian form)

Ariados

Arrokuda

Barboach

Barraskewda

Basculegion

Basculin (White-Striped)

Bellsprout

Bisharp

Bombirdier

Bonsly

Bronzong

Bronzor

Carbink

Chandelure

Charjabug

Chewtle

Chimecho

Chingling

Clefable

Clefairy

Cleffa

Conkeldurr

Corphish

Cramorant

Crawdaunt

Cutiefly

Dipplin

Drednaw

Ducklett

Dudunsparce

Dunsparce

Dusclops

Dusknoir

Duskull

Eelektrik

Eelektross

Ekans

Feebas

Fezandipiti

Flapple

Fomantis

Frosslass

Furret

Gabite

Gallade

Garchomp

Gardevoir

Gastly

Gengar

Geodude (Kantonian form)

Gible

Glalie

Gligar

Glimmet

Glimmora

Gliscor

Golem (Kantonian form)

Goodra (Kalosian form)

Goomy

Graveler (Kantonian form)

Greedent

Grimmsnarl

Growlithe (Kantonian form)

Grubbin

Grumpig

Gurdurr

Gyarados

Hakamo-o

Hatenna

Hatterene

Hattrem

Haunter

Heracross

Hoothoot

Houndoom

Houndour

Illumise

Impidimp

Indeedee

Jangmo-o

Kingambit

Kommo-o

Kirlia

Koffing

Kricketot

Kricketune

Lampent

Leavanny

Lilligant (Unovan form)

Litwick

Lombre

Lotad

Lucario

Ludicolo

Lurantis

Luxio

Luxray

Lycanroc

Magcargo

Magikarp

Mamoswine

Mandibuzz

Mankey

Masquerain

Maushold

Mienfoo

Mienshao

Mightyena

Milotic

Mimikyu

Morgrem

Morpeko

Mudbray

Mudsdale

Munchlax

Munkidor

Ninetails (Kantonian form)

Noctowl

Noibat

Noivern

Nosepass

Nuzleaf

Ogerpon

Okidogi

Oricorio

Orthworm

Pachirisu

Pawniard

Petilil

Phantump

Pichu

Pikachu

Piloswine

Politoed

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Poltchageist

Poochyena

Primeape

Probopass

Quagsire

Raichu (Kantonian form)

Ralts

Ribombee

Rockruff

Riolu

Salandit

Salazzle

Sandshrew (Kantonian form)

Sandslash (Kantonian form)

Seedot

Sentret

Sewaddle

Shiftry

Shinx

Sinistcha

Skwovet

Sliggoo (Kalosian form)

Slugma

Sneasel (Johtonian form)

Snorlax

Snorunt

Spinarak

Spoink

Stantler

Staraptor

Staravia

Starly

Sudowoodo

Surskit

Swadloon

Swanna

Swinub

Tandemaus

Timburr

Toedscool

Toedscruel

Trevenant

Tynamo

Ursaluna (Bloodmoon)

Victreebel

Vikavolt

Volbeat

Vullaby

Vulpix (Kantonian form)

Weavile

Weepinbell

Weezing (Kantonian form)

Whiscash

Wooper (Johtonian form)

Yanma

Yanmega

Information regarding Bloodmoon Ursaluna has seeped in through Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks. Readers can check them out here.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC is set to release in less than a day's time. Interested trainers can learn about the release time in their region here.