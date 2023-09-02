Who is Bloodmoon Ursaluna? Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC The Teal Mask latest leaks share more information

A new Ursaluna form called Bloodmoon Ursaluna is reportedly set to debut in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with the latest The Teal Mask DLC leaks sharing more details about it. The rumored version of the Peat Pokemon is reportedly a terror to look at. Thanks to posts on X (previously Twitter) by @CentroLeaks, players can now have a somewhat clear idea about this behemoth's appearance, Pokedex information, and more.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, is divided into two parts - The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk. The former is set to arrive on September 13, 2023, while the latter will be released in Q4 2023.

A steady stream of leaks has already started appearing before the upcoming release, with one of the recent sets showcasing a variety of Pokedex information.

So, what do the leaks say about Bloodmoon Ursaluna?

Bloodmoon Ursaluna is rumored to appear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with The Teal Mask DLC

The Bloodmoon Ursaluna, rumored to be introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, has a grislier and more intimidating physical look than the normal variant. In the images shared, it has one eye missing and is standing upright on its two legs. It will likely have a Ground and Steel typing. Its leaked Pokedex entries are as follows:

Pokemon Scarlet: It crossed the sea and drifted ashore in a new land. Surviving in this place led it to take on a unique appearance and gain special powers.

Violet: This special Ursaluna can see in the dark with its left eye and protects itself with mud that is as hard as iron.

@CentroLeaks further revealed that Bloodmoon Ursaluna will be similar to the unique Ash-Greninja situation, where Greninja with the Ability Battle Bond changes into the unique form after winning against an opponent in battle, paying homage to the mainline series.

@CentroLeaks added that Bloodmoon Ursaluna can only be caught in that form, with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers not being able to evolve Ursaring into the rumored form. They further clarified that there will not be any special variant of Ursaring that can make this evolution (unlike Tempo Rockruff into Dusk Lycanroc). Interestingly, @CentroLeaks stated that the form will be eligible in VGC.

Given that these are leaks, trainers are advised to take all this information with a grain of salt and wait for an official confirmation from the developers.