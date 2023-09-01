Latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks provide Pokedex information for The Teal Mask DLC 'mons

The Teal Mask is the first part of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, which is set to release on September 13, 2023. While The Pokemon Company has revealed a few useful information regarding upcoming pocket monsters and events in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, a major part of it is still under wraps. The latest set of leaks has provided trainers with a peek at multiple Pokedex entries of quite a few of these 'mons.

Set in the land of Kitakami and during a festival, The Teal Mask will see Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players go on a school trip. The announcement states:

"You’ll meet new friends and Pokémon as you unravel the mysteries behind the folktales that have been passed down in this land."

The second part of the DLC, titled The Indigo Disk, is slated to arrive in Q4 2023. It will revolve around Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players going to the Paldean Academy's sister school, the Blueberry Academy. They will visit the latter as an exchange student.

Dipplin, Poltchageist, Sinistcha, and more Pokedex information reportedly showcased in latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC leaks

The recently revealed information was shared by popular Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaker @CentroLeaks on X (previously Twitter).

They are as follows (the first is for Pokemon Scarlet followed by Pokemon Violet):

#1011: Dipplin

Dipplin is two creatures in one Pokémon. Its evolution was triggered by a special apple grown only in one place.

The head sticking out belongs to the fore-wyrm, while the tail belongs to the core-wyrm. The two share one apple and help each other out.

#1012: Poltchageist (Unremarkable Form)

Supposedly, the regrets of a tea ceremony master who died before perfecting his craft lingered in some matcha and became a Pokémon.

Poltchageist looks like a regional form of Sinistea, but it was recently discovered that the two Pokémon are entirely unrelated.

#1012: Poltchageist (Masterpiece Form)

It sprinkles some of its powdery body onto food and drains the life-force from those who so much as lick it.

It has taken up residence in a very expensive tea caddy. It takes an expert to distinguish the expensive tea caddies from the cheap ones.

#1013: Sinistcha (Unremarkable Form)

It pretends to be tea, trying to fool people into drinking it so it can drain their life-force. Its ruse is generally unsuccessful.

It prefers cool, dark places, such as the back of a shelf or the space beneath a home's floorboards. It wanders in search of prey after sunset.

#1013: Sinistcha (Masterpiece Form)

It lives inside a superb teacup that was crafted by a potter of great renown. Collectors positively adore this Pokémon.

The more stirring it does with the tea whisk on its head, the more energy it builds up. It does this to prepare for battle.

#1014: Okidogi

After all its muscles were stimulated by the toxic chain around its neck, Okidogi transformed and gained a powerful physique.

Okidogi is a ruffian with a short temper. It can pulverize anything by swinging around the chain on its neck.

#1015: Munkidori

The chain is made from toxins that enhance capabilities. It stimulated Munkidori's brain and caused the Pokémon's psychic powers to bloom.

Munkidori keeps itself somewhere safe while it toys with its foes, using psychokinesis to induce intense dizziness.

#1016: Fezandipiti

Fezandipiti owes its beautiful looks and lovely voice to the toxic stimulants emanating from the chain wrapped around its body.

Fezandipiti beats its glossy wings to scatter pheromones that captivate people and Pokémon.

#1017: Ogerpon (Teal Mask form)

This Pokémon's type changes based on which mask it's wearing. It confounds its enemies with nimble movements and kicks.

This mischief-loving Pokémon is full of curiosity. It battles by drawing out the type-based energy contained within its masks.

#1017: Ogerpon (Wellspring Mask form)

This form excels in both attack and defense. It ceaselessly unleashes moves like a spring gushes water.

In this form, it draws on the power of water. It attacks unrelentingly with kicks and ivy strikes.

#1017: Ogerpon (Heartflame Mask form)

This form is the most aggressive, bombarding enemies with the intensity of flames blazing within a hearth.

In this form, it draws on the power of fire. It spears its enemies with thorn-covered ivy.

#1017: Ogerpon (Cornerstone Mask form)

This form has excellent defenses, absorbing impacts solidly like the cornerstones that support houses.

In this form, it draws on the power of stone. Its body is rock-solid, protecting it from all manner of attacks.

As we gear up for the upcoming release of The Teal Mask DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, leaks regarding the title will be coming thick and fast. It is advised to take the information shared in this article with a grain of salt and wait for official confirmation.

Furthermore, keep an eye out on our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet coverage to learn about the latest leaks and developments.