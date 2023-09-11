10 best Pokemon you should use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were originally released in November 2022, and it was only a matter of time before Game Freak began to consider adding extra content to the games. As a result, the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, a two-part expansion, was created. The Teal Mask, the first chapter of this new DLC, is slated for publication on September 13, 2023.

With a new DLC on its way, you might be wondering about what creatures you should keep on your roster. You could play Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with a combination of any six creatures and complete the game eventually. However, having some critters on your roster will make the run smoother.

In this article, we will walk you through some of the most viable Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet after the release of the Teal Mask DLC.

(Note: This list is not ranked in any way. So, no creature is a better choice over the other. You can choose whichever monster fits your team as all them are equally viable.)

Snorlax, Milotic, and eight other monsters you should have in your Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC team

1) Snorlax

Snorlax as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It has the following base stats:

Health Points (HP) : 160

: 160 Attack : 110

: 110 Defense : 65

: 65 Special Attack : 65

: 65 Special Defense : 110

: 110 Speed: 30

Snorlax has about everything you would want from a creature on the battlefield. A decent elemental typing along with massive bulk and access to the Thick Fat ability, it is amazing to have on your team.

2) Milotic

Milotic as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It has the following base stats:

HP : 95

: 95 Attack : 60

: 60 Defense : 79

: 79 Special Attack : 100

: 100 Special Defense : 125

: 125 Speed: 81

Milotic is pretty fast for a Pokemon with such huge bulk. Not only does it get agility, but with a base Special Attack of 100, Milotic is also a hard-hitting creature in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

3) Crawdaunt

Crawdaunt as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It has the following base stats:

HP : 63

: 63 Attack : 120

: 120 Defense : 85

: 85 Special Attack : 90

: 90 Special Defense : 55

: 55 Speed: 55

Access to the ability Adaptability is what makes Crawdaunt a massive threat on the battlefield. With moves like Crab Hammer and Close Combat, this creature can hit extremely hard. It also gest to use Dragon Dance which can let you sweep through many matches.

4) Politoed

Politoed as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It has the following base stats:

HP : 90

: 90 Attack : 75

: 75 Defense : 75

: 75 Special Attack : 90

: 90 Special Defense : 100

: 100 Speed: 70

You might want to use this creature for its supportive potential for your team. Drizzle-boosted Hydro Pump along with Ice Beam coverage makes Politoed a great choice in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

5) Vikavolt

Vikavolt as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It has the following base stats:

HP : 77

: 77 Attack : 70

: 70 Defense : 90

: 90 Special Attack : 145

: 145 Special Defense : 75

: 75 Speed: 43

Bug Buzz and Volt Switch are two very useful moves to have in your arsenal and Vikavolt does a great job at wielding them. While it has a terrible Speed stat, you could run Sticky Web on your Vikavolt to compensate for its slowness.

6) Clefable

Clefable as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It has the following base statistics:

HP : 95

: 95 Attack : 70

: 70 Defense : 73

: 73 Special Attack : 95

: 95 Special Defense : 90

: 90 Speed: 60

This Pocket Monster has a solid move pool with great stats and it should definitely be on your roster. Clefable's Fairy elemental typing also gives you decent typing coverage on the battlefield.

7) Ninetales

Ninetales as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It has the following base stats:

HP : 73

: 73 Attack : 76

: 76 Defense : 75

: 75 Special Attack : 81

: 81 Special Defense : 100

: 100 Speed: 100

If you are someone who plays Pokemon Scarlet, you are probably aware of the creatures that synergize well with this critter and why we have placed Ninetales in this list. Great Tusk, Roaring Moon, and Walking Wake are some of Ninetales’ best teammates and help it shine in combat.

Ninetales has the potential to sweep teams with moves like Nasty Plot, Solar Beam, and Fire Blast.

8) Gliscor

Gliscor as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It has the following base stats:

HP : 75

: 75 Attack : 95

: 95 Defense : 125

: 125 Special Attack : 45

: 45 Special Defense : 75

: 75 Speed: 95

If you are familiar with the competitive meta of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will know that Toxic, U-Turn, and Roost are some of the moves that make Gliscor extremely deadly in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Gliscor also gets access to Poison Heal to negate the effects of a lot of Poison-type attackers.

Competitive viability aside, for your playthrough of the Teal Mask DLC, you can teach Gliscor moves like Swords Dance, Roost, Earthquake, and Stone Edge to take out a lot of the enemies on the battlefield.

9) Mamoswine

Mamoswine as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It has the following base stats:

HP : 110

: 110 Attack : 130

: 130 Defense : 80

: 80 Special Attack : 70

: 70 Special Defense : 60

: 60 Speed: 80

You will not really need any particular build or ability to hit the enemy with brute force while using Mamoswine in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With moves like Stone Edge, Earthquake, and Icicle Crash, this critter will rarely fail to deliver a deadly blow.

10) Kommo-o

Kommo-o as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It has the following base statistics:

HP : 75

: 75 Attack : 110

: 110 Defense : 125

: 125 Special Attack : 100

: 100 Special Defense : 105

: 105 Speed: 85

This pseudo-legendary Pocket Monster is too good to be slept on when forming your team in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Once you terastallize this creature and set it up with Clangorous Soul, Kommo-o will be one of the deadliest creatures to deal with in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Even though it is a tera-boosted sweeper, it is definitely a creature that you should play around with in your battles during your playthrough of the Teal Mask DLC.