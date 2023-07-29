Is Politoed with Charged Attack Ice Beam good in Pokemon GO PvP?

The much-awaited Poliwag Community Day is finally here in Pokemon GO. The event will start at 2:00 pm local time and go on till 5:00 pm local time on Sunday, July 30, 2023. During the event, Poliwag will spawn in large numbers in your vicinity. You will also get many event-specific bonuses. If you evolve it into Politoed on this day, it will know the Charged Attack Ice Beam.

That said, you might be wondering if Politoed with Ice Beam is worth it in Pokemon GO's PvP scene. The straightforward answer is yes. However, there are some conditions applied. This article will take a deep dive into the matter.

Is Ice Beam Politoed worth it in Pokemon GO Battle League?

To understand whether Ice Beam Politoed is good, you must look at the other Charged Attacks, Politoed has access to. The list includes attacks like Weather Ball (Water), Surf, and Hydro Pump as STAB Water-type Attacks.

In terms of coverage, Politoed used to get Earthquake and Blizzard. With the Poliwag Community Day bonus, Ice Beam is also an option now.

Weather Ball is definitely the first option for Politoed since it is extremely spammy and applies massive Shield pressure. The move consumes only 20.6 energy per second (EPS) and deals 41.3 damage per second (DPS).

For the second Charged Attack, an Ice-type move is the best option for Politoed since it does super effective damage to Grass, Flying, and Dragon-type Pokemon. Blizzard was its only option so far. With the Poliwag Community Day, it also gets access to Ice Beam.

Ice Beam is a solid move in Pokemon GO, since it consumes only 16.7 EPS, and does approximately 27.3 DPS. In contrast, Politoed's other Ice-type coverage move, Blizzard, deals 41.9 DPS at a cost of 32.3 EPS.

This means Ice Beam does around 12.7 DPS more than Blizzard at approximately the same energy cost. While being able to dish out a huge chunk of damage at once has its merits, with Ice Beam, Politoed can exert even more Shield pressure on the opponent.

Politoed is a pure Water-type Pokemon with only two weaknesses: Grass and Electric. It is also really bulky, with 179 Defense and 207 Stamina. The critter also has a respectable 174 Attack, which makes it difficult for enemies to let even neutral damage attacks get through.

Combine all this with spammable Charged Attacks, Weather Ball (Water), and Ice Beam, it will definitely get you a solid advantage in Pokemon GO PvP battles.

How to get Politoed with Ice Beam in Pokemon GO?

Ice Beam is an event-exclusive move for Politoed during Pokemon GO's Poliwag Community Day. It will be available only for the ones evolved from 2-10 pm local time on July 30, 2023.

To evolve Poliwag into Politoed during July Community Day, you need a total of 125 Candy and a King's Rock. Evolving Poliwag into Poliwhirl will take 25 Candy, and to get Politoed, you need 100 Candy and a Kings Rock.

With the huge number of Poliwag spawns during this period and the 2x Candy bonus for catching Pokemon, you should have no trouble collecting enough Candy. Kings Rock can be found easily by completing Field and Timed Research.

If you are unable to evolve Poliwhirl into Politoed during the event, you still have the chance to get the Legacy Move Ice Beam. However, for this, you have to invest in an Elite TM, which lets you choose what move you want and gives you access to Exclusive moves.

