Pokemon GO July 2023 Community Day set to feature Poliwag

At the heels of the recently concluded July 2023 Pokemon GO Community Day Classic, Niantic has announced the featured Pocket Monster for this month's upcoming Community Day. Poliwag, the Tadpole Pokemon, will spawn more frequently in the wild for the stipulated duration of the event. Players can also enjoy a featured attack for Poliwrath and Politoed, a Community Day Special Researach story, event bonuses, and more.

The July 2023 Community Day Classic event was held on Sunday, July 9, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time in Pokemon GO. The occasion saw Pokemon No. 0007 Squirtle featured in the spotlight, along with a featured attack for Blastoise.

Everything to know about Pokemon GO Community Day July 2023 featuring Poliwag

The July 2023 Community Day event will take place in Pokemon GO on Sunday, July 30, 2023, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. As mentioned above, Poliwag (shiny variant available) will appear in the wild with an increased spawn rate around the player character for the duration of the event.

There will be two featured attacks for the event.

When players evolve a Poliwhirl during the aforementioned time or up to five hours afterward, they will get a Poliwrath that knows Fast Attack Counter (Trainers Battles - 8 power and Gyms and raids - 12 power).

When players evolve a Poliwhirl with a King's Rock during the aforementioned time or up to five hours afterward, they will get a Politoed that knows Charged Attack Ice Beam (Trainer Battles - 90 power and Gyms and raids - 90 power).

A US$1 (or local currency equivalent) Special Research story will also be available for the day. It is titled Slippery Swirls. The ticket can be gifted to others.

The event bonuses for the July 2023 Community Day in Pokemon GO are as follows:

1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event.

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day. [2 pm local time to 10 pm local time]

Trades will require 50% less Stardust. [2 pm local time to 10 pm local time]

Furthermore, bonus four-star raid battles featuring Poliwhirl will be available on Sunday, July 30, 2023, from 5 pm to 10 pm local time. Defeating the raid boss will trigger Poliwag to spawn around the specific gym for half an hour. These raids are in-person events that cannot be participated in with the help of a Remote Raid Pass.

