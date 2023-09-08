Best ways in which Pokemon GO can introduce Paradox Pokemon

Paradox Pokemon are something that most, if not all, trainers would love to see in Pokemon GO. They are completely new creatures but strongly resemble existing species from the franchise. These Pocket Monsters were first seen in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, and they are divided into two groups: Ancient for Scarlet and Future for Violet.

This article takes a look at a few ways in which Niantic can implement Paradox creatures in Pokemon GO.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

How could Paradox Pokemon debut in Pokemon GO?

1) Special (Paradox) Evolutions

Since Paradox Pocket Monsters bear a striking resemblance to those from the main series, a nice way to introduce them in Pokemon GO would be to implement a new form of evolution in the game.

Like Mega Evolutions, Paradox Evolutions can be a unique game mechanic that Niantic can implement to channel these beasts over from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

For Paradox Evolutions, we might be given Paradox Energy, similar to Mega Energy. The process of obtaining Paradox Energy could be similar to that of getting Mega Energy: through raids (Paradox Raids in this case).

2) Paradox Raids

There are different types of raids in Pokemon GO, and one could not think of a better way to introduce a new creature in the game than these battles. Be it new Mega Evolutions, legendary critters, or Ultra Beasts, Niantic has mostly taken to raids to introduce them in the game.

Thus, the same can apply to Paradox Pokemon. Paradox Raids can be a way through which these creatures debut. Players might also get Paradox Energy.

3) Promotional event for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Trainers could expect a collaboration between Pokemon GO and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for the debut of Paradox critters in the mobile title.

All ancient Paradox Pokemon that might come to Pokemon GO from Pokemon Scarlet

Great Tusk : This is a dual Ground- and Fighting-type creature. Its ability is Protosynthesis.

: This is a dual Ground- and Fighting-type creature. Its ability is Protosynthesis. Brute Bonnet : This is a dual Grass- and Dark-type creature. Its ability is Protosynthesis.

: This is a dual Grass- and Dark-type creature. Its ability is Protosynthesis. Sandy Shocks : This is a dual Electric- and Ground-type creature. Its ability is Protosynthesis.

: This is a dual Electric- and Ground-type creature. Its ability is Protosynthesis. Scream Tail : This is a dual Fairy- and Psychic-type creature. Its ability is Protosynthesis.

: This is a dual Fairy- and Psychic-type creature. Its ability is Protosynthesis. Flutter Mane : This is a dual Ghost- and Fairy-type creature. Its ability is Protosynthesis.

: This is a dual Ghost- and Fairy-type creature. Its ability is Protosynthesis. Slither Wing : This is a dual Bug- and Fighting-type creature. Its ability is Protosynthesis.

: This is a dual Bug- and Fighting-type creature. Its ability is Protosynthesis. Roaring Moon : This is a dual Dragon- and Dark-type creature. Its ability is Protosynthesis.

: This is a dual Dragon- and Dark-type creature. Its ability is Protosynthesis. Walking Wake: This is a dual Water- and Dragon-type creature. Its ability is Protosynthesis.

All future Paradox Pokemon that might come to Pokemon GO from Pokemon Violet

Iron Treads : This is a dual Ground- and Steel-type creature. Its ability is Quark Drive.

: This is a dual Ground- and Steel-type creature. Its ability is Quark Drive. Iron Moth : This is a dual Fire- and Poison-type creature. Its ability is Quark Drive.

: This is a dual Fire- and Poison-type creature. Its ability is Quark Drive. Iron Hands : This is a dual Fighting- and Electric-type creature. Its ability is Quark Drive.

: This is a dual Fighting- and Electric-type creature. Its ability is Quark Drive. Iron Jugulis : This is a dual Dark- and Flying-type creature. Its ability is Quark Drive.

: This is a dual Dark- and Flying-type creature. Its ability is Quark Drive. Iron Thorns : This is a dual Rock- and Electric-type creature. Its ability is Quark Drive.

: This is a dual Rock- and Electric-type creature. Its ability is Quark Drive. Iron Bundle : This is a dual Ice- and Water-type creature. Its ability is Quark Drive.

: This is a dual Ice- and Water-type creature. Its ability is Quark Drive. Iron Valiant : This is a dual Fairy- and Fighting-type creature. Its ability is Quark Drive.

: This is a dual Fairy- and Fighting-type creature. Its ability is Quark Drive. Iron Leaves: This is a dual Grass- and Psychic-type creature. Its ability is Quark Drive.

Right now, there is no way of encountering Paradox Pokemon in Niantic's mobile game. Perhaps we will see them in the future, but nothing can be confirmed as of now.

