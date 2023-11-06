How to solo defeat Virizion in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

The month of November marks the return of Virizion to Pokemon GO’s five-star raids. This legendary Pocket Monster has been a favorite among a lot of the players. You can participate in Virizion raids from Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 10 am local time through Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 10 am local time.

Ever since Niantic nerfed Remote Raid Passes, people have been forced to solo most of the raids in this game. If you live in a place where not a lot of people play this, defeating Virizion might be challenging. So, it would be best to do your homework about this legendary monster before going into the raid battles.

In this article, we will take a look at the ways in which you can prepare for the Virizion raids in this game. We feel that with the right counters and a healthy quantity of healing items, you might be able to solo defeat Virizion in the upcoming five-star raids.

Can you solo defeat Virizion in Pokemon GO five-star Raids?

Virizion in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Virizion is a dual Fighting- and Grass-type Pocket Monster. As a result, it is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fairy

Fire

Flying

Ice

Poison

Psychic

The dual elemental typing of Virizion makes it resistant to the following types of creatures:

Dark

Electric

Grass

Ground

Rock

Water

Being a five-star legendary raid boss, Virizion will have a Combat Power (CP) of 39,601. It will boast a decent attack stat of 192. While it might not be the hardest-hitting raid boss, what you should be concerned about the most is its tanky nature.

Virizion is a very bulky Pokemon with a defense stat of 229. If you have the right set of high-level counters, you might be able to defeat this beast by yourself.

How to prepare for a solo Virizion raid in Pokemon GO

If you want to test your luck at solo defeating Virizion, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Fairy-, Fire-, Flying-, Ice-, Poison-, and Psychic-type Pocket Monsters. One Maxed Mega beast with one of these elemental typings would be ideal to use against Virizion.

Here are some recommended counters that you can use against Virizion:

Shadow Moltres

Moltres

Rayquaza

Galarian Articuno

Yveltal

Staraptor

Besides a strong team to fight against it, you will need a fat supply of healing items. Virizion will not be an easy nut to crack. So, expect multiple creatures from your team to faint during the raid in Pokemon GO.

You will need 2-3 attempts before you can fully take it down. Thus, you must have at least 8-10 Max Revives and Max Potions. You can also use normal Revives and Potions to revive your fainted beasts and replenish their health.

That being said, you should try to get at least one more high-level trainer to help you with Virizion raids in Pokemon GO.