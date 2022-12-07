Pokemon GO Raid bosses (December 2022): Mega Raids, 5-stars, and more

Niantic earlier revealed the December schedule of Pokemon GO, including fresh new events, pocket monster debuts, Spotlight Hour schedule, and Raid Bosses across various tiers. The schedule changes every month and is reshuffled with each event for players to dip their toes in, battle formidable foes, and have a crack at catching them.

Raid Battles are special opportunities for trainers to square their own party against a featured Pokemon in a Gym for a short period of time.

Pokemon GO players can band up with other trainers (in the vicinity or through Remote Raid Passes from around the world) to mount an attempt to take down the beast. A successful Raid affords players an opportunity to catch the defeated Pokemon.

So, who will the players meet in Raids in Pokemon GO in December 2022?

Everything you need to know about December's Raid Bosses in Pokemon GO

The Raid schedule for the last month of 2022 in Niantic's popular AR title is as follows:

1-star Raid Bosses

Buizel

Tympole

Timburr

Meditite

3-star Raid Bosses

Breloom

Poliwrath

Aerodactyl

Skarmory

5-star Raid Bosses

Virizion is currently the Raid boss from December 1 till December 8

Terrakion will appear as the Raid boss from December 8 till December 15

Cobalion will appear as the Raid boss from December 15 till December 23

Kyurem will appear as the Raid boss from December 23 till January 1

Mega Raid Bosses

Mega Sceptile appeared as part of Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day on December 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm

Mega Swampert appeared as part of Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day on December 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm

Mega Blaziken appeared as part of Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day on December 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm

Mega Abomasnow is currently the Raid boss from December 1 till December 8

Mega Aggron will appear as the Raid boss from December 8 till December 15

Mega Glalie will appear as the Raid boss from December 15 till January 1

Trainers do need to keep in mind that the first two tiers (1-star Raid Bosses and 3-star Raid Bosses) will shuffle with time and can change with the various events that are penciled in for December 2022. We will keep you updated regarding the same.

The list of Pokemon GO events for this month is as follows:

Mythic Blade (currently live)

Elite Raids

Something Extraordinary: Keldeo Special Research

December Community Day

Winter Holiday Part 1

Winter Holiday Part 2

Winter Wonderland

Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day

Much like Spotlight Hours, Raid Hours is held every week on Wednesdays from 6 pm to 7 pm local time, featuring one pocket monster in Raids. The schedule for this month is as follows:

Virizion is set for December 7

Terrakion is set for December 14

Cobalion is set for December 21

Kyurem is set for December 28

Pokemon GO players can currently enjoy the Mythic Blade event that saw the debut of Crabrawler and its evolved form Crabominable. It also has a ticketed Special Research story, Something Extraordinary, that sees the first appearance of Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon.

