Pokemon GO Raid bosses (December 2022): Mega Raids, 5-stars, and more

Niantic earlier revealed the December schedule of Pokemon GO, including fresh new events, pocket monster debuts, Spotlight Hour schedule, and Raid Bosses across various tiers. The schedule changes every month and is reshuffled with each event for players to dip their toes in, battle formidable foes, and have a crack at catching them.
Raid Battles are special opportunities for trainers to square their own party against a featured Pokemon in a Gym for a short period of time.
Pokemon GO players can band up with other trainers (in the vicinity or through Remote Raid Passes from around the world) to mount an attempt to take down the beast. A successful Raid affords players an opportunity to catch the defeated Pokemon.
So, who will the players meet in Raids in Pokemon GO in December 2022?
Everything you need to know about December's Raid Bosses in Pokemon GO
The Raid schedule for the last month of 2022 in Niantic's popular AR title is as follows:
1-star Raid Bosses
- Buizel
- Tympole
- Timburr
- Meditite
3-star Raid Bosses
- Breloom
- Poliwrath
- Aerodactyl
- Skarmory
5-star Raid Bosses
- Virizion is currently the Raid boss from December 1 till December 8
- Terrakion will appear as the Raid boss from December 8 till December 15
- Cobalion will appear as the Raid boss from December 15 till December 23
- Kyurem will appear as the Raid boss from December 23 till January 1
Mega Raid Bosses
- Mega Sceptile appeared as part of Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day on December 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm
- Mega Swampert appeared as part of Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day on December 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm
- Mega Blaziken appeared as part of Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day on December 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm
- Mega Abomasnow is currently the Raid boss from December 1 till December 8
- Mega Aggron will appear as the Raid boss from December 8 till December 15
- Mega Glalie will appear as the Raid boss from December 15 till January 1
Trainers do need to keep in mind that the first two tiers (1-star Raid Bosses and 3-star Raid Bosses) will shuffle with time and can change with the various events that are penciled in for December 2022. We will keep you updated regarding the same.
The list of Pokemon GO events for this month is as follows:
- Mythic Blade (currently live)
- Elite Raids
- Something Extraordinary: Keldeo Special Research
- December Community Day
- Winter Holiday Part 1
- Winter Holiday Part 2
- Winter Wonderland
- Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day
Much like Spotlight Hours, Raid Hours is held every week on Wednesdays from 6 pm to 7 pm local time, featuring one pocket monster in Raids. The schedule for this month is as follows:
- Virizion is set for December 7
- Terrakion is set for December 14
- Cobalion is set for December 21
- Kyurem is set for December 28
Pokemon GO players can currently enjoy the Mythic Blade event that saw the debut of Crabrawler and its evolved form Crabominable. It also has a ticketed Special Research story, Something Extraordinary, that sees the first appearance of Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon.