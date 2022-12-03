Pokemon GO Mythic Blade: Keldeo debut, Something Extraordinary Special Research, raids, and more

Niantic recently announced the second event in Pokemon GO that will take place after Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day in the new season. Mythic Blade is set to arrive later next week and will provide players with the opportunity to catch Keldeo for the first time in Niantic's AR title.

Mythical Wishes has begun, and the new season heralds the festive period in Pokemon GO. Players have already learned about the December 2022 content update that is in store for them in the upcoming weeks, including a two-day Community Day event. The list of events for this month is as follows:

Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day

Mythic Blade

Elite Raids

Something Extraordinary: Keldeo Special Research

December Community Day

Winter Holiday Part 1

Winter Holiday Part 2

Winter Wonderland

Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day

This article provides a detailed look at what the Mythic Blade event will bring for players in Pokemon GO next week.

Everything to know about Mythic Blade in Pokemon GO

The Mythic Blade event will commence on Tuesday, December 6, 2022,at 10 am local time and conclude on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 8 pm local time. Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon, will make its debut in the ticketed Special Research story, Something Extraordinary.

Keldeo is coming (Image via Pokemon GO)

Tickets for Something Extraordinary Special Research story are priced at $7.99 and will be available at the in-game store for players to pick up. The story will have players encounter Keldio in its Ordinary Form. The Special Research story can be availed by ticket-holders when they open Pokemon GO between Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 10 am local time and Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 8 pm local time.

Once players have received it, they can complete it whenever they want. The announcement also lists other rewards that players will receive from the Special Research as follows:

Keldeo T-Shirt avatar item

14 Rare Candies

12 Silver Pinap Berries

2 Incubators

2 Super Incubators

2 Incense

Encounters with a number of Fighting-type and Water-type Pokemon

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Have you seen a blur gliding across any water recently? Then you might have seen the Colt Pokémon, Keldeo!



From December 6 through December 11, 2022, Trainers will have the chance to encounter Keldeo during a special ticketed event! Have you seen a blur gliding across any water recently? Then you might have seen the Colt Pokémon, Keldeo!From December 6 through December 11, 2022, Trainers will have the chance to encounter Keldeo during a special ticketed event! https://t.co/1Os9o52ENX

The following Pocket Monsters will appear frequently for ticket-holders when they use Incense:

Machop (Shiny variant available)

Hitmonlee (Shiny variant available)

Hitmonchan (Shiny variant available)

Hitmontop (Shiny variant available)

Beldum (Shiny variant available)

Typole (Shiny variant available)

Ferroseed (Shiny variant available)

Beyond the exclusive Special Research story, there's also exciting news for non-ticket holders. Crabrawler, the Fighting-type pocket monster introduced back in Generation 7, is also making its first appearance in Pokemon GO in the Mythic Blade event. The wild encounters that will appear more frequently during the event are as follows:

Mankey (Shiny variant available)

Machop (Shiny variant available)

Hitmonlee (Shiny variant available)

Hitmonchan (Shiny variant available)

Hitmontop (Shiny variant available)

Combusken

Makuhita (Shiny variant available)

Meditite

Monferno

Poliwrath (Lucky players may encounter)

Crabrawler (Lucky players may encounter)

The raid boss chart for the event is as follows:

One Star Raids - Meditite (Shiny variant available), Buizel (Shiny variant available), Timburr (Shiny variant available), Tympole (Shiny variant available)

Meditite (Shiny variant available), Buizel (Shiny variant available), Timburr (Shiny variant available), Tympole (Shiny variant available) Three Star Raids - Poliwrath, Aerodactyl (Shiny variant available), Skarmory (Shiny variant available), Brelloom

Poliwrath, Aerodactyl (Shiny variant available), Skarmory (Shiny variant available), Brelloom Five Star Raids - Virizion (from December 1 to December 8) (Shiny variant available), Terrakion (December 8 to December 15) (Shiny variant available)

Virizion (from December 1 to December 8) (Shiny variant available), Terrakion (December 8 to December 15) (Shiny variant available) Mega Raids - Mega Aggron (Shiny variant available)

Terrakion, Virizion, and Keldeon will know the featured attack Sacred Sword. The move has 60 power in Trainer Battles and 55 power in Gyms and raids.

The event will also have a themed Collection Challenge. Players will receive one Fast TM and one Charged TM upon completion. Next week will feature event-themed Field Research tasks that will have the following Pocket Monsters when completed:

Galarian Farfetch'd (Shiny variant available)

Hitmonlee (Shiny variant available)

Hitmonchan (Shiny variant available)

Hitmontop (Shiny variant available)

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Here’s an infographic to help visualize some of the bonuses, wondrous in-game events, and mega-surprises that are coming this month!



Tag a friend who can use it! Still reading up on all of the amazing #MythicalWishes news? 🪄🪄🪄Here’s an infographic to help visualize some of the bonuses, wondrous in-game events, and mega-surprises that are coming this month!Tag a friend who can use it! Still reading up on all of the amazing #MythicalWishes news? 🪄🪄🪄Here’s an infographic to help visualize some of the bonuses, wondrous in-game events, and mega-surprises that are coming this month!Tag a friend who can use it! https://t.co/VQltRVIbxo

Pokemon GO players are in for a gala time over the next couple of weeks, and Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day and Mythic Blade are merely the tip of the iceberg.

