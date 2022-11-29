Pokemon GO Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day: Mega debuts, event bonuses, schedule, and more

As Season of Light comes to an end in Pokemon GO and the new season of Mythical Wishes begins later this week, Niantic has revealed the details of the first event. Called Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day, players will see the debuts of a number of mega-evolved pocket monsters in raids along with related event bonuses.

Niantic announced that the upcoming event, which will kick off the next season of Pokemon GO, was inspired by the starter pocket monsters of the Hoenn region. Events like this have helped sustain the excitement and hype of players surrounding the popular AR title years after its release.

This article details all that is to be known about the Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day in Pokemon GO.

Everything you need to know regarding Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day in Pokemon GO

The Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day event will be held in-game on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. This will allow players from all around the world to band up and participate in raid battles.

The occasion will mark the debuts of Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, and Mega Swampert in Mega Raids. Lucky players will also be able to encounter shiny variants of the starters during the event.

The event bonuses for Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day are as follows:

Catching Sceptile during the course of the event will earn you one that knows the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant.

Catching Blaziken during the course of the event will earn you one that knows the Charged Attack Blast Burn.

Catching Swampert during the course of the event will earn you one that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.

Players will be eligible to get up to five additional free Raid Passes by interacting with Gym Photo Discs during the event.

Players will also have a greater chance of coming across Shiny Sceptile, Shiny Blaziken, and Shiny Swampert during the course of the event.

Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day in Pokemon GO will also feature an event exclusive ticket. Players will be able to purchase the same for US$5 (or the equivalent pricing in their local currency) to get a number of bonuses. The bonus will stay in place on December 3 from 2 pm to 10 pm local time. They are as follows:

Players will have an increased chance of finding Rare Candy XL

Players will receive 50% more XP from Raid Battles

Players will earn 2x Stardust from Raid Battles

Players will have six additional Raid Passes from interacting with Gyms (thus bringing the daily total to 12)

A new season of Pokemon GO brings a host of unique and exciting experiences for players to have. With the announcement of Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day, it looks like players are headed for a gala time. They should remember if they miss the chance to catch the mega-evolved Hoenn starters this time around, their next chance will come in Pokemon GO Tour: Hoenn.

