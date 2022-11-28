Pokemon GO November 28 - December 4 (2022): A new season beckons, Hoothoot Spotlight Hour, and more

A new week has arrived in Pokemon GO, and it not only marks the end of November but also beckons the close of the Season of Light. The Astral Eclipse Event, which marked the debut of the final forms of the Nebula Pokemon, will also draw to an end in less than a day.

Niantic has done a decent job at introducing new events and Pocket Monsters to Pokemon GO over the years since its release back in 2016. Be it through seasonal celebrations or the debut of Legendaries; there's always something available for trainers in the game.

The recent Ultra Beast Arrival event saw extradimensional beasts arriving in droves all across the world for players to battle in raids and catch. This week will also mark the beginning of the new season, and players will be eager to learn what lies in store for them.

Pokemon GO players have much to look forward to this week as a new season arrives

1) The change in seasons

The Season of Light began on September 1 and will end on December 1 at 10 am local time. Players came across Cosmog, the Nebula Pokemon, with subsequent content updates bringing in Cosmoem, Solgaleo, and Lunala. The last two arrived with the Astral Eclipse event, which is currently live on Pokemon GO and runs until November 28 at 8 pm local time.

The Season of Light featured the Special Research A Cosmic Companion celebrating the arrival of the Nebula Pokemon and its evolved forms. While the first part was available at the season's inception, the two other parts of the Season of Life Special Research were unlocked over the past two months for players to engage in.

Track Events: The next Season in Pokémon GO is called Mythical Wishes. Here's what's coming up in December.Events will be added to my event section by the end of the day.Track Events: leekduck.com/events/ The next Season in Pokémon GO is called Mythical Wishes. Here's what's coming up in December. Events will be added to my event section by the end of the day.Track Events: leekduck.com/events/ https://t.co/WNjzy0wPmt

The Season of Mythical Wishes is set to begin on December 1 and continue until March 1 of next year. The content update for 2022's last month was recently revealed, and players can read more about it here.

2) Collection Challenge: Nihilego

Shared on the official Pokemon GO Twitter handle to commemorate the quietening of the Ultra Wormholes, Niantic revealed a redeemable code for players to grab after the Ultra Beast Arrival event. The code needs to be redeemed by November 30 at 11.59 pm local time and can be done on the Niantic Redemption website.

Redeem at Good work, Trainers—the Ultra Wormholes in L.A. seem to have quieted down...for now. Here’s a code to commemorate your achievement! 9Y77F2DDLT2C4But be quick! This code can only be redeemed until November 30, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. local time.Redeem at niantic.helpshift.com/hc/faq/2394-re… Good work, Trainers—the Ultra Wormholes in L.A. seem to have quieted down...for now. Here’s a code to commemorate your achievement! 9Y77F2DDLT2C4But be quick! This code can only be redeemed until November 30, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. local time.Redeem at niantic.helpshift.com/hc/faq/2394-re… https://t.co/NBL0toG2lS

The code in question is as follows: 9Y77F2DDLT2C4

Redeeming the code will reward players with an in-game badge, which further unlocks the Mini Collection Challenge: Nihilego. To complete this, players will be challenged to catch Nihilego, which awards them with Nihilego Candy.

3) Mega and Five-Star Raid Bosses

Currently, the Mega and Five-Star Raid bosses in Pokemon GO are the following:

Nihilego (Five-Star Raid boss until December 1 at 10 am local time)

Mega Houndoom (Mega Raid boss until December 1 at 10 am local time)

The schedule after is as follows:

Virizion (Five-Star Raid boss until December 8 at 10 am local time)

Mega Abomasnow (Mega Raid boss until December 8 at 10 am local time)

4) Raid and Spotlight Hour

This week's Spotlight Hour will be held on November 29 from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. It will feature Hoothoot with an increased spawn rate during the course of the hour. The event bonus is 2x evolution XP.

Track Spotlight Hours: A Hoothoot Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, November 29, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, there will be an increased number of Hoothoot appearing in the wild, and you’ll earn double XP from evolving Pokémon.Track Spotlight Hours: leekduck.com/events/ A Hoothoot Spotlight Hour is set for Tuesday, November 29, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. During the hour, there will be an increased number of Hoothoot appearing in the wild, and you’ll earn double XP from evolving Pokémon.Track Spotlight Hours: leekduck.com/events/ https://t.co/8z2vnSgk8T

This week's Raid Hour will take place on November 30 from 6 pm to 7 pm local time. Nihilego will appear as the Five-Star Raid boss for the duration of the hour.

5) Unannounced event

The Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day is scheduled for December 3 from 11 am to 2 pm local time. While these events have been revealed as part of December's content update, official details about them are still unavailable.

