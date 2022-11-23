Pokemon GO Astral Eclipse A Cosmic Companion Special Research: Tasks, rewards, and more

Niantic recently revealed the final part of Cosmog's story in Pokemon GO, with its two evolution forms being introduced to the popular AR title. Solgaleo and Lunala, the game mascots of Pokemon Sun and Moon, will be making their debuts in the Astral Eclipse event, which will also bring new chapters to the Special Research story A Cosmic Companion.

The Season of Light Special Research story A Cosmic Companion was introduced back on September 1, allowing players to see Cosmog, the Nebula Pokemon. Niantic explained that new chapters will be added to the story over the course of the season, as players form a bond with the Legendary Psychic-type Pokemon.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Astral Eclipse event—and the Pokémon arriving with it.

#UltraBeastArrival No need to look to the skies, Trainers—these cosmic Pokémon are landing near you!

The second chapter arrived on October 5 with the Evolving Stars event, allowing players to finally evolve Cosmog to Cosmoem with the help of 25 Candy. Pokemon GO fans have been eagerly waiting for the chance to bag Solgaleo and Lunala, and that opportunity is finally here.

The rewards for the new chapters consist of Pokemon encounters, Berries, Pokeballs, XP, and Stardust.

Each step and reward in Pokemon GO's Astral Eclipse A Cosmic Companion Special Research

The Astral Eclipse event's Special Research adds four new chapters to A Cosmic Companion. The official quip asks what new mysteries the player will encounter and solve along with Cosmoem, Rhi, and Professor Willow.

As expected, the new missions include the task of evolving Cosmoem and other Pokemon. There are plenty of rewards for a Pokemon GO player's efforts and the event's tasks are as follows:

A Cosmic Companion 9/12

Evolve a Cosmoem - Staryu encounter

- Staryu encounter Completion Rewards - Starmie encounter, 2,000 XP, 500 Stardust

A Cosmic Companion 10/12

Evolve 3 Pokemon - 12 Nanab berries

- 12 Nanab berries Walk 5 km - Staryu encounter

- Staryu encounter Make 15 Great Throws - 10 Pinap berries

- 10 Pinap berries Completion Rewards - Solrock encounter, 4,000 XP, 1000 Stardust

A Cosmic Companion 11/12

Evolve 3 Pokemon - 12 Razz berries

- 12 Razz berries Walk 5 km - Staryu encounter

- Staryu encounter Make 15 Nice Curveball Throws - 10 Pinap berries

- 10 Pinap berries Completion Rewards - Lunatone encounter, 4,000 XP, 1000 Stardust

A Cosmic Companion 12/12

Earn 15 hearts with your buddy - Gardevoir encoutner

- Gardevoir encoutner Catch 25 different species of Pokemon - Staryu encounter

- Staryu encounter Earn 10,000 Stardust - 25 Ultra Balls

- 25 Ultra Balls Completion Rewards - 1 Star Piece, 5,000 XP, 2,500 XP.

In Pokemon GO, the Astral Eclipse event begins on November 23 at 10:00 am and will last until November 28 at 8:00 pm local time, giving players plenty of time to participate.

During the day, players can evolve Cosmoem by using 100 Candy or do the same at night to obtain Lunala. They will also have the chance to see the Nebula skies for the last time this season. Nihilego and Mega Houndoom will be appearing as Five-Star and Mega Raid Bosses, respectively.

The event will also bring new avatar items and collection challenges for Pokemon GO players to grab. To learn more about the event, players can check here.

File 10: MOONE

Yokohama, Japan



WARNING: ULTRA BEASTS ARRIVING ON 11/27



COUNTERMEASURE: EVOLVE INTO THE BEAST THAT CALLS THE MOON

Furthermore, November 27 marks the Ultra Beast Arrival: Global event with an unprecedented wave of extradimensional beasts set to appear around the world. Pokemon GO players can check out spawn locations and more here.

