Pokemon GO Ultra Beast Arrival event: Spawn locations, features, bonuses, and more

Niantic recently announced the Astral Eclipse event for Pokemon GO, which will also feature the recently-teased Ultra Beasts Arrival: Global. The latter will see extradimensional pocket monsters appear through Ultra Wormholes at various locations around the world for players to battle and catch.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Then check out the



You never know when you’ll need the knowledge...



pokemongolive.com/ultrabeastarri… Need a crash course on Ultra Beasts?Then check out the #UltraBeastArrival site to study up.You never know when you’ll need the knowledge... Need a crash course on Ultra Beasts?Then check out the #UltraBeastArrival site to study up.You never know when you’ll need the knowledge...⚠️ pokemongolive.com/ultrabeastarri… ⚠️ https://t.co/6nRyB7kFk7

The official Twitter handle of Pokemon shared a couple of images along with snippets of information regarding Ultra Beasts being spotted. Apparently, an unprecedented wave of them is set to descend upon earth.

The event will be a good opportunity for players to catch Ultra Beasts, provided they are in the right place for them.

Everything you need to know about the Ultra Beasts Arrival event in Pokemon GO

The Ultra Beast Arrival: Global event is set to take place on November 27 from 11 am to 5 pm local time, which will let players from all around the world participate in it. During that time, Ultra Beasts will appear in five-star raids for one to band together and take down.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Ultra Beast Alert



New intel indicates that an unprecedented wave of Ultra Beasts is set for global descent on November 27.



Stay aware.

Be prepared.



#UltraBeastArrival Ultra Beast AlertNew intel indicates that an unprecedented wave of Ultra Beasts is set for global descent on November 27.Stay aware.Be prepared. ⚠️ Ultra Beast Alert ⚠️New intel indicates that an unprecedented wave of Ultra Beasts is set for global descent on November 27.Stay aware.Be prepared.#UltraBeastArrival https://t.co/wslW4vltYD

The spawn locations for extradimensional pocket monsters are as follows:

Americas: Nihilego, Buzzwole, Guzzlord

Asia-Pacific: Nihilego, Xurkitree, Guzzlord

Europe: Nihilego, Pheromosa, Guzzlord

Northern Hemisphere: Kartana

Southern Hemisphere: Celesteela

There will be an event-themed Timed Research in Pokemon for the occasion which will be revolving around raid battles during the course of the event. Players who complete the tasks will come across the following Ultra Beasts:

Nihilego

Buzzwole

Pheromosa

Xurkitree

Guzzlord

Celesteela

Kartana

The event bonuses will include 1.25x XP when players win against Ultra Beasts in raid battles, an increased chance to get Rare Candy XL when attending in-person raid battles, and the opportunity to receive five additional free Raid Passes through spinning Gym Photo Discs during the event and two hours after.

The blog announcement for the Ultra Beasts Arrival: Global event also mentioned that Pokemon GO players from around the world can work together between November 21-26 to get extra rewards. They are as follows:

50,000 trainers referred: Every trainer will get a Lure Module through an in-game shop bundle

100,000 trainers referred: Every trainer will get to use Beast Balls against Ultra Beasts during the Ultra Beast Arrival: Global event.

Furthermore, certain Pokemon will spawn around gyms where Pokemon GO players have defeated an Ultra Beast in a raid battle for a limited time. They are as follows:

Machoke

Scyther (Shiny available)

Magma (Shiny available)

Gulpin

Absol (Shiny available)

Minccino (Shiny available)

Frillish

Dedenne

Leek Duck @LeekDuck



New Chapters of the Special Research story A Cosmic Companion will be available. For the first time, you’ll be able to evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo or Lunala.



Full Details: Cosmic Pokémon are the stars of the upcoming Astral Eclipse event.New Chapters of the Special Research story A Cosmic Companion will be available. For the first time, you’ll be able to evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo or Lunala.Full Details: leekduck.com/events/astral-… Cosmic Pokémon are the stars of the upcoming Astral Eclipse event. New Chapters of the Special Research story A Cosmic Companion will be available. For the first time, you’ll be able to evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo or Lunala.Full Details: leekduck.com/events/astral-… https://t.co/ZBpdFEq0V1

The return of the Ultra Beasts is sure to put a smile on Pokemon GO players' faces, although geographic limitations mean that not everyone can come across all of these magnificent creatures in raid battles. To learn more about the Astral Eclipse event, which marks the debut of Solgaleo and Lunala, check here.

Poll : 0 votes