Pokemon GO November 21-27 (2022) - Astral Eclipse Event, Nihilego returns, Ultra Beast Arrival: Global, and more

With the beginning of a new week in Pokemon GO, players can expect a whole new basket of goodies to explore in Niantic's popular title. Guzzlord is set to make way for another Ultra Beast. Mysterious events are penciled in along with changes expected in GO Battle League.

Niantic has done a commendable job at reinvigorating Pokemon GO periodically with new events, content, missions, and pocket monsters. Be it seasonal celebrations, a fresh shiny variant, or the debut of a legendary, there's always something or the other for players to log into.

Without further ado, this article highlights the major points from the upcoming week. There's a lot happening this week and players will likely have a gala time in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO players have much to look forward to this week

1) Astral Eclipse Event

Niantic recently announced the details of the Astral Eclipse, which brings the final leg of Cosmoem's evolution family. Being held from November 23 at 10 am to November 28 at 8 pm local time, the event will mark the debut of Solagelo, the Sunne Pokemon, and Lunala, the Moone Pokemon.

Players will finally be able to evolve Cosmoem into its two final evolution forms. To get Solagaleo, they need to evolve the pocket monsters with 100 Cosmog Candy during the day. To get Lunala, they need to do the same, but at night. The event will also feature new chapters for the Special Research story: A Cosmic Companion.

There will also be Collection Challenges for players to engage in. As the Season of Light comes to an end on December 1, the Astral Eclipse Event marks the last opportunity for players to catch Nebula skies on the horizon.

2) Ultra Beast Arrival: Global

The Twitter handle of Pokemon GO had earlier dropped hints regarding the Ultra Beast Arrival: Global, which will take place on November 27 from 11 am to 5 pm local time.

During the event, Ultra Beasts will appear in five-star raids in the following manner:

Americas: Nihilego, Buzzwole, Guzzlord

Asia-Pacific: Nihilego, Xurkitree, Guzzlord

Europe: Nihilego, Pheromosa, Guzzlord

Northern Hemisphere: Kartana

Southern Hemisphere: Celesteela

There will be event bonuses, team effort challenges, Timed Research, and Bonus Pokemon appearing after defeating Ultra Beasts in a Raid Battle. Keep an eye out for Sportskeeda's coverage of the same to learn more.

3) Petilil Spotlight Hour and Nihilego Raid Hour

The Petilil Spotlight Hour will be held on November 22 from 6 pm to 7 pm with the featured pocket monster appearing frequently in Pokemon GO. Players will further get the incentive of 2x transfer candy as an event bonus. You can check for details and how to prepare here.

Nihilego Raid Hour will take place on November 23 from 6 pm to 7 pm with Nihilego appearing in raids during that time.

4) Five-star and Mega Raids

While Guzzlord and Mega Gyarados occupy the positions of five-star and mega raid bosses respectively, from November 23 to December 1 Nihilego and Mega Houndoom will take their place in Pokemon GO for players to battle and catch.

5) Go Battle League

The GO Battle League schedule is currently as follows:

November 17 to November 24

Master League

Element Cup Remix

Players can check out the guide for Ultra Premiere here.

November 24 to December 1

Master League

Catch Cup: Season of Light Edition

There's a lot to look for in the popular AR title as we move toward the end of the year. Players will be excited to check out the final evolutions of Cosmoem with the Astral Eclipse Event and the arrival of Ultra Beasts on November 27.

