Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour November 22: Starting time, all event bonuses, how to prepare, and more

One of the most awaited Pokemon GO events every week is the Spotlight Hour, and November has already seen Duskull, Croagunk, and Porygon appear in the limelight. Spotlight Hour provides the perfect occasion for players to grab them. This week's featured pocket monster is Petilil.

Niantic has maintained the hype and anticipation surrounding its AR title in the years since its release by introducing various periodic events and new critters. These events mark seasonal celebrations and holidays in Pokemon GO for everyone to enjoy.

Petilil will be featured in Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour on November 22

This week's Spotlight Hour will be held on Tuesday, November 22, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time, allowing players worldwide to sign in and enjoy the event during their day. As mentioned above, Petilil will be featured in the limelight during this week's event and will appear more frequently in the wild for the hour.

Petilil is a Grass-type Bulb Pokemon introduced into the fold back in Generation 5. Players can evolve the cute little pocket monster in the game into Lilligant, which requires 50 Petilil candy and the Sun Stone evolution item.

The Spotlight Hour, with the increased spawn rate, thus marks the perfect opportunity for players to collect enough Petilil from evolving their best catch into its next form. The best moveset for Lilligant in Gym battles is a combination of Charm and Solar Beam, although the Pokemon is not a strong pick.

While Spotlight Hours is an excellent opportunity for lucky players to come across shiny variants of the featured Pokemon, players will not find Shiny Petilil in the wild this week. The shiny variant of the Pokemon will not be available during the event.

The event bonus for the upcoming week of Pokemon GO will be 2x transfer candy, which further incentivizes players to catch as many Pokemon as possible and then transfer them during the Spotlight Hour to reap maximum benefits. The bonus also lets players quickly gather the required candy numbers for Petilil's evolution.

The best way to prepare for the Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO is to make sure that players have an adequate number of Pokeballs and enough space in their Pokemon Storage Box. Furthermore, players should make use of items like Lucky Eggs (to boost XP earned), Incense (to boost spawn rate), and Star Piece (to boost Stardust earned).

#PokemonScarletViolet #PokemonGO Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet—slated for release on Friday, November 18, 2022—will link with Pokémon GO in 2023!With this link, Roaming Form Gimmighoul can be caught in Pokémon GO!More details to come! Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet—slated for release on Friday, November 18, 2022—will link with Pokémon GO in 2023!With this link, Roaming Form Gimmighoul can be caught in Pokémon GO!More details to come!pokemongolive.com/en/post/coin/#PokemonScarletViolet #PokemonGO https://t.co/9v1tahe8P9

The entire Pokemon community is celebrating the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which mark the start of Generation 9 in the mainline video game series. Pokemon GO players will be able to link their game to the latest Switch titles in 2023 to get the Roaming Form Gimmighoul.

