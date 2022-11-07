Pokemon GO Guzzlord raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO's latest Ultra Beast will make a grand appearance soon, as Guzzlord is slated to be released on November 8, 2022. While the event's details haven't been fully divulged by Niantic, it's safe to assume that the mighty creature will arrive as a Raid Boss in some capacity.

Since this is likely to be the case, Pokemon GO trainers may want to prepare a battle team to counter Guzzlord. The Dark/Dragon-type Ultra Beast will potentially prove to be quite the formidable opponent in the raid arena. However, like any Pokemon in the game, this particular creature has more than a few weaknesses to exploit. Guzzlord possesses five total elemental weaknesses that provide a ton of potential team options to defeat it.

Countering and defeating Guzzlord in Pokemon GO

A Dragon/Fairy-type should be a masterful counter to Guzzlord in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Guzzlord will likely already be a formidable foe in Pokemon GO, but as a Raid Boss, it will receive a significant boost to its CP and stats to make it even more dangerous. Fortunately, Guzzlord has plenty of weaknesses to take advantage of, and this gives trainers plenty of leeway when coming up with teams to defeat it. In general, Guzzlord is weak to Bug, Dragon, Fighting, Ice, and Fairy-type attacks. Using Fairy-type moves is doubly super effective, which is also worth keeping in mind.

Best Pokemon to use against Guzzlord in Raids

Mega Alakazam

Mega Altaria

Mega Latios

Mega Latias

Mega Lopunny

Mega Beedrill

Mega Charizard X

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Ampharos

Mega Gyarados

Mega Scizor

Gardevoir

Togekiss

Xurkitree

Primarina

Zacian

Granbull

Sylveon

Tapu Koko

Galarian Rapidash

Tapu Bulu

Beartic

Terrakion

Florges

Aria Form Meloetta

Clefable

Lucario

Best Moves to use against Guzzlord in Raids

Counter

Dragon Breath

Charm

Double Kick

Bug Bite

Fury Cutter

Fairy Wind

Powder Snow

Dragon Tail

Dazzling Gleam

Dragon Claw

Outrage

Focus Blast

Moonblast

Play Rough

X-Scissor

Dragon Claw

Sacred Sword

Weather Ball (Ice)

Dragon Pulse

Aura Sphere

Due to Guzzlord's impressive durability in Pokemon GO based on its stat projections, trainers will definitely want to use their highest-quality Pokemon to counter it. This includes creatures with high IV stats as well as CP alongside hard-hitting moves. Be that as it may, players will also need to bring along plenty of healing items such as Revives and Potions to ensure that they keep their counter Pokemon healthy and kicking.

As is the case with most Raid Bosses, bringing along fellow trainers into the raid is highly recommended. Based on the leaks, Guzzlord may not be a Raid Boss that can easily be defeated solo, if at all. Additionally, more trainers with effective counter Pokemon will allow you to defeat Guzzlord even faster. This brings greater rewards, including more Premiere Balls to capture the powerful Ultra Beast, and it may take more than a few to securely catch Guzzlord and add it to your Pokemon GO roster.

The battle to defeat and capture Guzzlord certainly won't be easy, but the Pokemon's projected stats and moveset are sure to make up for your trouble. Besides, what Pokemon GO trainer doesn't want an incredibly powerful Ultra Beast on their side? No matter where they send Guzzlord into battle, it should perform exceptionally well.

