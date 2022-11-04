Pokemon GO dataminer reveals Guzzlord’s types and moves before upcoming debut

On September 1, the Pokemon GO spooky season officially began with a brand new loading screen. The loading screen had a hint that excited the game's entire community. The hint was the silhouette of Guzzlord marking its debut on the platform, and this has finally been confirmed by the new raid announcements from the game developers this November. Guzzlord will finally make its Pokemon GO debut as a 5-Star Raid Boss.

The Dark and Dragon Ultra Beast is designed with the concept of a black hole which debuted in Generation VII. There have been several speculations online about this specific Pokemon as the spooky season comes to an end in 2022, and some new information is floating around Guzzlord’s moveset this November. Dataminers from PokeMiners are well-known in the community for their accurate news and predictions, and given below is everything you need to know about the latest information.

Pokemon GO dataminers leak Guzzlord's typing and moves

PokeMiners @poke_miners Guzzlords moves have been added!



It also had its types corrected from Dark/Ghost to Dark/Dragon



The camera and collision radius were also updated Guzzlords moves have been added!It also had its types corrected from Dark/Ghost to Dark/DragonThe camera and collision radius were also updated https://t.co/qE0gKQto6V

Guzzlord will be appearing in the Five-Star Raids from November 18 to November 23, and its entry was already marked by some of the footage posted on Pokemon GO's social media accounts earlier. There was certain footage floating around that caused a fair amount of excitement within the community under the code name UB-05 Glutton (UB for Ultra Beast, and Gluttony represents Guzzlord’s eating habits).

Currently, dataminers from PokeMiners have come up with a new piece of information on Guzzlord’s potential movesets. Although none of this is official or guaranteed and is certainly subject to change, it still holds a certain level of probability. The new information slammed the previous speculations about its Pokemon GO movesets.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Here’s a look at some of the raids, spectacular in-game events, and surprises that are coming in November. Want to see what’s up next during the #SeasonOfLight Here’s a look at some of the raids, spectacular in-game events, and surprises that are coming in November. Want to see what’s up next during the #SeasonOfLight?Here’s a look at some of the raids, spectacular in-game events, and surprises that are coming in November. ⬇️ https://t.co/LdHgh7bVZ7

On November 4, 2022, data miners revealed Guzzlord’s Fast Moves to be Snarl, Dragon Tail, and its Quick Moves to be Brutal Swing, Dragon Claw, Crunch, and Sludge Bomb. These are some solid move options and the community is excited about the upcoming Pokemon. Although it has only been a few hours since this information came out, players are already discussing potential situations. Some feel that the moves are useful in PvP, while others want to use them in Raids or in Leagues.

Guzzlord’s typing was first set to be Dark/Ghost-type in Pokemon GO. This was later changed to Dark/Dragon-type, as informed by dataminers. However, since the fighter hasn’t officially arrived in Pokemon GO, nobody knows for sure if these movesets will really be accurate or not. While it seems to be a powerful set of moves, there are still assumptions about its performance in-game. Nevertheless, all of these leaks guarantee Guzzlord’s arrival, with many predicting it to be released soon.

More speculations about Guzzlord's specs in the community

Introduced in the main series as a dual Dark and Dragon-type Pokemon, and speculated to be weak against Fairy, Fighting, Bug, Ice, and Dragon-type moves, Guzzlord will reportedly have quite a good amount of HP, but its defensive stats will potentially be low in Pokemon GO. This Pokemon might perform well as a high HP Tank or could potentially be a solid attacker with the new set of moves that were posted today.

