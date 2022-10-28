Is Blacephalon unavailable in Pokemon GO? (October 2022)

In recent months, Pokemon GO has slowly begun to introduce otherworldly Ultra Beasts. The likes of Nihilego, Pheromosa, and Buzzwole have already been added to the title, but five are still missing.

One of these absent Pokemon is Blacephalon, a Ghost/Fire-type Ultra Beast also known by the codename "UB Burst." It possesses the ability to detonate its own head, causing a massive explosion of color.

While enemy targets are distracted by the vivid display, Blacephalon can steal their vitality. The creature originally appeared in the Generation VII games, Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, along with many of its fellow Ultra Beasts.

Though the "Fireworks" Pokemon has been a part of the main series for some time now, it is yet to be announced for release in Pokemon GO. This means the answer to the titular question of whether the creature is available in the title is no.

When can Blacephalon arrive in Pokemon GO?

Blacephalon in Pokemon Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon (Image via Game Freak)

Niantic is yet to release any details on the release of future Ultra Beasts with the exception of Guzzlord. This particular Pokemon was hinted at in a recent tweet by the game's official Twitter account and is expected to be released in November.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp UPDATE: UB-05 GLUTTON



Our analysis of UB-05 Glutton’s return is complete. Review the video for details. UPDATE: UB-05 GLUTTONOur analysis of UB-05 Glutton’s return is complete. Review the video for details. https://t.co/taMZysV4os

Though this has certainly excited more than a few Pokemon GO trainers, no relevant news has arrived about Blacephalon, Naganadel, Stakataka, and Poipole. Considering the popularity and power of the Ultra Beasts, it certainly behooves Niantic to release all of the creatures sooner rather than later. And there is certainly hope for the future.

Presently, Pokemon GO is in the midst of the Season of Light, which has some roots in the region of Alola. In the original Pokemon series, the Ultra Beasts were first discovered in the sunny island region when they emerged from a wormhole from Ultra Space. Since the Season of Light doesn't conclude until December 1, 2022, there's still plenty of time for more of the rare creatures to emerge.

Since Guzzlord's November release was hinted at, there's a chance it may not be the only Ultra Beast to do so. As the month progresses, trainers may see an additional rare Pokemon or two arriving on the heels of Guzzlord. Though this is speculation, Niantic would be selling its playerbase short if it don't introduce all of the otherworldly Pocket Monsters.

It's entirely possible that Niantic has plans for the remaining Ultra Beasts in Pokemon GO even after Season of Light's conclusion. They may appear in large-scale events like the Pokemon GO Fest or get some that are entirely dedicated to them specifically. The community won't know for sure until Niantic unveils its plans for the upcoming event calendar.

Blacephalon will certainly have some competition with its fellow Ultra Beasts in Pokemon GO. Not all of the creatures will be released at the same time, meaning some will take precedence over others.

How Niantic will decide which remaining Ultra Beast is released first is unclear, but the community can surely make their voice heard. If they're fastidious enough in their commitment to getting Blacephalon in particular, Niantic may just release it as the next Ultra Beast after Guzzlord.

This is because, at the end of the day, the developers get their final say on the matter. However, they do listen to fan feedback from time to time, and enough praise and requests for Blacephalon's grand debut can't go ignored for long.

