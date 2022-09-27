Pokemon GO teases the arrival of Guzzlord later this year

Niantic has been slowly adding various Ultra Beasts to Pokemon GO over the last couple of months, and Guzzlord could be next.

The likes of Kartana and Celesteela were introduced during the Test Your Mettle Event. Others found their way into Raids. Now, multiple teases point towards Guzzlord coming to the mobile title.

The Ultra Beast has been seen in videos on the game's official Twitter and YouTube channel. Its outline has also been included in the background of the game's loading screen.

Guzzlord may be arriving in Pokemon GO very soon

As the Ultra Beasts arrive in Pokemon GO, Niantic has shared several videos as if they were terrorizing the real world. The one for Guzzlord was uploaded to their YouTube on September 12, 2022.

It shows Guzzlord devouring a construction site and eating some of the machines and buildings in the area. Of course, onlookers are amazed and terrified at the same time, especially when it spits out a structure towards them.

The loading screen currently in the game appears to be themed around not only the Season of Light, but also the upcoming Halloween holiday. An imposing shadowy outline of the Ultra Beast sits in the background.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp UPDATE: UB-05 GLUTTON



Our analysis of UB-05 Glutton’s return is complete. Review the video for details. UPDATE: UB-05 GLUTTONOur analysis of UB-05 Glutton’s return is complete. Review the video for details. https://t.co/taMZysV4os

An official date has not been announced for Guzzlord's release in Pokemon GO, but fans have been speculating. Its horrifying nature would be a great fit for Halloween or its insatiable hunger would be perfect for Thanksgiving.

The latter theory seems to have some weight to it as a tweet made by the game's official Twitter post ends with a short video showcasing Guzzlord with the month in numeric form and question marks for the date, reading "11-??"

What is Guzzlord?

New loading screen in @PokemonGoApp Guzzlord is coming to the game

Guzzlord, also known by the code name UB-05 Glutton, is an Ultra Beast introduced in Generation VII. Ultra Beasts are the name for a group of extradimential creatures that come from the Ultra Space accessible in the Alola region.

The one in question is a massive Dark/Dragon-type Pokemon. It has no evolutions or previous stages and is said to feel like a hard rubber. It can be seen eating entire buildings and mountains whole, converting it all into energy.

Guzzlord has appeared in the anime a few times, including its shiny version. Its known for its immense HP stat, with a base of 223 and an overall base stat total of 570.

When it is added to Pokemon GO, trainers can expect it to be a part of 5-star Ultra Beast Raids. It will take a large team of players working together to defeat it in hopes of capturing one.

