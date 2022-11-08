Pokemon GO Mega Gyarados raid (November 2022): Best counters, weaknesses & more

Mega Gyarados will be available as a Mega Raid Boss in the Pokemon GO platform during the November 2022 Greedy Gluttons event. Along with it, Mega Raid bosses such as Mega Houdoom and Mega Banette will be present for battles. All Mega Raid Bosses are far superior to other raid bosses, and Mega Gyarados is the platform's most powerful Pocket Monster.

Gyarados' mega form has an extremely high CP of 5332 in Pokemon GO, which is later significantly increased to 47142 in Mega Raids. This demonstrates how powerful Pokemon can be as a Mega Boss, and your trainers will need a strong set of counters to defeat this beast. More information on defeating Mega Gyarados and obtaining a Shiny Mega Gyarados can be found below.

Mega Raid Boss Mega Gyarados weaknesses in Pokemon GO

TIn Pokemon GO, the dual Water/Flying-type Mega Gyarados is vulnerable to four types of moves. Mega Gyarados is vulnerable to Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, and Grass-type attacks, which deal 160% damage. Because of their type advantages, these moves provide the best performance when battling Mega Gyarados.

This fighter can only be defeated by a group of powerful Pokemon with its Combat Power boosted in Mega Raids. Using its type weaknesses to your advantage and recognizing the attacks that perform best against it ensures your victory.

Mega Gyarados resistance in Pokemon GO

As a mega-evolved form of Gyarados, this Pokemon can resist a wide range of moves. Mega Gyarados easily resists Pocket Monsters who are skilled in Psychic, Dark, Fire, Ghost, Ice, Steel, and Water-type attacks.

Psychic-type moves are resisted by 39.1% of Pokemon GO players, while other moves are resisted by 62.5%. It is best to avoid using these moves when raiding this fighter.

Best Mega Gyarados counters in Pokemon GO

You are advised to make a list of fighters that have a type advantage over Mega Gyarados; utilising such Pokemon only comes after understanding its weaknesses and resistances. Players usually make use of the STAB effect while fighting a Raid Boss. When fighters use identical types of attack to their class, they can inflict extra damage on their opponents. Using the Same-Type Attack Bonus effect may be a crucial strategy while battling Mega Gyarados.

Given below is a list of Pokemon that can win against Mega Gyarados as a Mega Raid Boss.

Kartana: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade Terrakion: Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Double Kick and Sacred Sword Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Thunder Shock and Wild Charge Shadow Machamp: Counter and Dynamic Punch

Counter and Dynamic Punch Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Thunder Fang and Wild Charge Xurkitree: Thunder Shock and Discharge

Thunder Shock and Discharge Mega Alakazam: Counter and Dazzling Gleam

Counter and Dazzling Gleam Shadow Magnezone: Spark and Wild Charge

Spark and Wild Charge Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant Zarude: Vine Whip and Power Whip

Vine Whip and Power Whip Zekrom: Charge Beam and Wild Charge

After defeating Mega Gyarados in the Pokemon GO Mega Raid, you will be rewarded with a chance to capture it as it faints. Since its Shiny variant is available on the platform, you also have the probability of encountering a Shiny Mega Gyarados after completing the Mega Raid.

