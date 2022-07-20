5 strongest Water-type moves in Pokemon GO

Moves in Pokemon GO have their own types, much like the creatures that use them. These types add an extra layer of strategy to a trainer's repertoire as they make them think before constructing their Pokemon team for battle.

With so many types to choose from, picking the right Pokemon with the right move can feel a little overwhelming at times. This is especially true for the Water typing. Water-type Pokemon and moves are some of the most common in the franchise, which makes decision-making a lot more complicated.

However, there are some Water-type moves that perform better than others. Having a general idea of which moves are the most potent can make the stress of constructing the perfect moveset for a Pokemon disappear.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Surf, Crabhammer and 3 more great Water-type attacks in Pokemon GO

1) Techno Blast

A Genesect with a Douse Drive using Techno Blast in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though incredibly niche, the Douse Drive variant of Techno Blast reigns supreme as the best Water-type attack in Pokemon GO.

The move can only be learned by one specific variant of Mythical Pokemon, Genesect. The only one with access to this move is the Douse Drive variant.

Techno Blast has a DPS value of 60, a base damage of 120 and an energy cost of 100.

2) Hydro Cannon

Blastoise using Hydro Cannon in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hydro Cannon is the signature move of every fully-evolved Water-type Starter Pokemon in the main series. In Pokemon GO, however, the move serves as a rite of passage as it is only given out to Water-type Starters who have featured as the spotlight Pokemon in their very own Community Day event.

Hydro Cannon has a DPS value of 47.37, a base damage of 90 and an energy cost of 50. Notable Pokemon with access to the move include Blastoise, Samurott and Swampert.

3) Crabhammer

Clawitzer using Crabhammer in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Crabhammer is a move that is unsurprisingly restricted to crab-like Pokemon. Though it has a restricted learning pool, it is still worth mentioning. This move can dish out critical hits in the main series but lacks an additional effect in Pokemon GO.

Crabhammer has a DPS value of 44.74, a base damage of 85 and an energy cost of 50. Notable Pokemon that can learn the attack include Kingler, Crawdaunt and Clawitzer.

4) Hydro Pump

Croconaw using Hydro Pump in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hydro Pump is infamous in the main series for dealing a lot of damage but never quite hitting when the player wants it to. The absence of accuracy scores in Pokemon GO significantly improves the usefulness of this move as it hits as long as the opponent lacks a shield.

Hydro Pump has a DPS value of 39.39, a base damage of 130 and an energy cost of 100. Notable Pokemon that can learn this attack include Blastoise, Gyarados and Palkia.

5) Surf

Nidoqueen readying Surf in Pokemon Origins (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While many Pokemon fans know Surf as a move that allows them to travel across bodies of water, this is not the case in Pokemon GO. In the mobile game, Surf deals flat damage with no add-on effects.

Surf has a damage per second or DPS value of 38.24. The move also has a base power of 65 and an energy cost of 50. Notable Pokemon that can learn this attack include Swampert, Kyogre and Tapu Fini.

