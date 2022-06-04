10 most powerful water-type Pokemon, ranked

One of the most popular Pokemon types in the world, the range of water-type Pokemon has been growing at a steady pace. So it is needless to say that among them all, there must be some that are a cut above the rest.

We curated the top ten water-type Pokemon, from the least to the most powerful. Want to find out who tops our list? Read on!

Disclaimer: This list is solely the author's opinion.

Which water-type Pokemon is the best (and why)?

10) Samurott

A samurai Pokemon, the Samurott is a creature with a strong sense of honor during fights and is one of the best offensive water-types there is. It is said that it can end fights with a single hit from the swords it carries in the front of its legs.

When underwater, the Samurott's horn makes for a great offensive weapon, allowing it to hit the opponent with a fast and precise strike that could leave them incapacitated if they have low stamina or resilience.

9) Manaphy

One of the most balanced Pokemon in the world, Manaphy is a mythical being that is a good choice during most battles. While it does not excel in any category, that does not mean it is not able to put up a good fight.

It also has the ability to connect with any other being it encounters, allowing it to become a really close companion to the trainer that can control it, and a very good friend to the other partners that it is journeying alongside.

8) Feraligatr

One of the best water types when it comes to brute strength, Feraligatr is not only able to swim at incredible speeds, but also possesses a jaw so strong that it can cause massive amounts of damage in a single bite.

Feraligatr is also a very resistant Pokemon that can take various hits before being knocked out. Owing to all its time spent underwater, its hind legs are very powerful, allowing it to move at a fast pace even when on land.

7) Milotic

Milotic is one of the most elegant and beautiful water-type Pokemon that has the ability to calm the heart of any creature that it comes in contact with. It also possesses a resilient body which allows it to swim in the deep lakes with ease.

Its resistance makes it one of the best water-types when in need of a strong defense. While it is not the most offensive water-type, a Milotic does not easily miss a hit. Its acurracy, combined with its amazing speed, makes it a tough opponent to face.

6) Greninja

Greninja has incredible speed, unparalleled agility, and is capable of powerful attacks that can defeat most opponents during the first moments of battle.

It is not the most defensive water-type there is, but its ability to dodge most attacks allows it to be a strong offensive partner. Besides that, its capacity for dark-type moves can help it overwhelm its opponents with strong, long-range water attacks.

5) Swampert

Another Pokemon made for defense, Swampert is one of the strongest water types when it comes to brute strength. It is able to destroy rocks and obstacles without any problem, and is also very resistant.

While it is a slow fighter, if the Swampert is able to hit its opponent, it is capable of defeating them with a single blow. Its eyes also allow it to see great distances, letting it fight even in the most difficult conditions.

4) Suicune

One of the Three Legendary Dogs, Suicune is one of the fastest water types you can have in your team, with accuracy being one of its strengths. A water-type with the capability to land range moves without difficulty, while it is not very resistant, it is adept at dodging enemy moves.

Although its monotype prevents it from effectively using moves from other types, its proficiency with ice-type moves more than makes up for it.

3) Gyarados

An extremely aggressive Pokemon that can obliterate anything in front of it, Gyarados is one of the strongest offensive partners in the world. It is said that its attacks can turn anything they hit into ash, and the destructive capability it has shown, points to this rumor being true.

It is sorely lacking in speed, and its accuracy is not as strong as other water types, but its massive power, and higher than average resilience, make it one of the most dangerous opponents if the battle is not finished quickly.

2) Blastoise

One of the most defensive Pokemon, Blastoise is the water type for long and strategic battles. The cannons on its back can cut through steel, and its shell and weight are some of the best weapons it has at its disposal.

Its speed is not bad for its massive size, but it is in no way quick - which does not make much difference when one considers its capacity for resistance. A Blastoise can be devastating for those who are unprepared to fight against an opponent that does not go down easy.

1) Kyogre

The strongest water-type could be none other than Kyogre. The legendary Pokemon of the ocean, Kyogre excels in almost every field. Its offensive strength and resistance are unmatched and its accuracy with long range water moves is incredible.

It is one of the slowest water-types of all, but with such high stamina, it has no need to be fast in order to win a fight. If it is able to revert back to its Primal Form, there are very few who can fight against Kyogre toe-to-toe.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

