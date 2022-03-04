Best moveset for Hisuian Samurott in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Hisuian Samurott is one of the most powerful starters available for trainers to choose from in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Every starter of the Hisui region has a final evolution with a new secondary typing, and for Samurott, it’s Dark.

This gives it a lot of utility against Psychic-types and Ghost-types, which is great since most of the legendary Pokemon in the game are either Psychic or Dark. This article will help the trainers who want to know which moves to teach it.

Which moves should trainers teach Hisuian Samurott in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

"Swords Dance" is such a good tool that it’s almost irrational to ignore it. Thankfully, Samurott gets its fair share of hard-hitting moves that become even deadlier after a "Swords Dance" boost.

Swords Dance

Ceaseless Edge

Aqua Tail

Poison Jab

Swords Dance gives the Pokemon user a boost in Attack by 2 stages, making it the best friend for strong physical attackers like Hisuian Samurott. It naturally has a 108 Attack stat, so after a Swords Dance, even the Bronzongs and Hippowdons of the world won’t be able to wall Samurott out.

"Ceaseless Edge" is more on this moveset out of necessity rather than anything else. Since "Dark Pulse" is a special attack, Ceaseless Edge is Hisuian Samurott’s strongest Dark-type move. Having a high crit ratio is nice, but if it doesn’t get the crit, Ceaseless Edge will fail to do substantial damage against many opponents.

Hisuian Samurott got a new move called Ceaseless Edge (Image via Game Freak)

However, Dark Pulse isn’t a horrible substitute for Ceaseless Edge. Hisuian Samurott has 100 base Special Attack, so it can do a fair amount of damage with Dark Pulse. It just won’t get boosted by Swords Dance.

"Aqua Tail" is the strongest physical water move that Samurott can learn. It’s not as powerful as "Hydro Pump," but it’s much more accurate. Perhaps in the future, though, Hisuian Samurott will get access to "Waterfall" or "Liquidation."

Hisuian Samurott gets a couple of options for its final coverage move, but "Poison Jab" is the most valuable since it beats fairies. Alternatives would be "X Scissor," which it doesn’t need since it already beats Psychic-types, and "Psycho Cut," which doesn’t have great damage output.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha