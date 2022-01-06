What are Bronzong's weaknesses in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

Bronzong is one of the sturdiest Pokemon trainers will encounter in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Known as the Bronze Bell Pokemon, Bronzong boasts a base stat of 116 in both its Defense and Special Defense. That makes it hard to put a dent in the creature at all.

While it has a wild 10 resistances and immunities, Pokemon trainers can rejoice knowing there are four types of attacks that will still deal supereffective damage. Bronzong is weak to Fire, Ground, Ghost, and Dark.

Attacks that Bronzong is weak against in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Elite Four member Lucian uses a powerful Bronzong in Pokemon BDSP (Image via ILCA)

It will be hard to tell whether a trainer's Bronzong is trained to have a higher Defense or Special Defense. This means you'll want to bring the most powerful attacks you can imagine to battle against it.

Here is an attack of each type weakness that trainers can utilize against Bronzong in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl:

Fire : Overheat

: Overheat Ground : Earthquake

: Earthquake Ghost : Shadow Ball

: Shadow Ball Dark: Foul Play

It is important to note that Bronzong can have the Ability Levitate. This makes it immune to Ground-type attacks, unless it is hit with a move like Smack Down or Gravity.

There is a chance that its Ability will be Heatproof or its Hidden Ability Heavy Metal. If that is the case, Ground-type attacks will land just like any other attack and deal supereffective damage.

Pokemon to use against Bronzong

A Houndoom in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via ILCA)

Bronzong is a Psychic/Steel-type Pokemon. It can learn some insanely powerful moves, but Dark-types will be immune to its Psychic-type attacks. That makes them a high priority when taking on Bronzong.

The likes of Umbreon, Tyranitar, and Houndoom are great choices. Houndoom especially, as it is a Fire/Dark-type. It can learn two types of moves with a Same Type Attack bonus that will inflict a supereffective hit.

A Ghost-type like Gengar or a Ground-type like Garchomp will also have success against Bronzong. Those two are extremely powerful Pokemon in their own right and will battle well against it.

