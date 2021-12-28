Best moveset for Houndoom in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Houndoom can make a suitable Fire-type partner in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Fire-type Pokemon are pretty rare if players don't choose Chimchar as their Sinnoh region starter, and this makes finding a Houndoom all the more necessary.

Houndour can be picked up in the Grand Underground right after it gets unlocked. Players will then have an incredible asset throughout their playthrough of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Note: This article is subjective and the moveset is intended for use in the single player campaign of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Houndoom's best moves receive a STAB bonus in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Flamethrower

Flamethrower is often the go-to attack for Fire-type Pokemon. It receives a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) and does Special damage, which is perfect for Houndoom's base Special Attack stat of 110. It also has a solid chance of leaving the target with a burn after the move lands.

Crunch

Even though Houndoom's Special Attack should be the focus, there aren't any good Special Attacks that are Dark-type. Crunch comes with 120 Power and benefits from the STAB bonus. It may even lower the opposing Pokemon's Defense stat after it hits. The move is viable because the base Attack stat of Houndoom is 90, which is still formidable.

Sunny Day

Sunny Day is extremely useful in this Houndoom moveset. Equipping Houndoom with a Focus Sash will prevent a one-hit knockout and guarantee that Sunny Day can be used in battle. This causes the weather to turn into "harsh sunlight" for five turns, boosting the power of Fire-type attacks and assisting Houndoom with its final move.

Solar Beam

Solar Beam will come incredibly handy for Houndoom in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. While there is no coverage for its Fighting-type weakness, Solar Beam as a Grass-type attack will deal supereffective damage to Rock, Water, and Ground-types. It has 120 Power and 100 Accuracy. With "harsh sunlight" in effect, the move doesn't need to charge and will unleash in the same turn.

Edited by Siddharth Satish