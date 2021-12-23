Top 5 Ground-type moves in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Ground-type attacks can help you shake the earth beneath your opponents in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Many different types of Pokemon can utilize Ground-type moves. Having access to these moves gives them the ability to deal supereffective damage against Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type Pokemon.

These types are found all over Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, making the usefulness of Ground-type attacks skyrocket the further you move along through the main story.

Note: This article is based on Power.

The 5 best Ground-type attacks in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

5) Dig

Dig is a fairly common Ground-type move in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It has 80 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 10 PP. A Pokemon using the move goes underground in one turn and then attacks the following turn. The only downside to this move is the damage received (double the normal Earthquake damage) if the enemy Pokemon uses Earthquake.

4) Earth Power

Earth Power comes with 90 Power, 100 Accuracy, and 10 PP. The description of the attack states that the user makes the ground underneath the target erupt with power. This particular move also has a chance to lower the enemy Pokemon's Special Defense stat. A large majority of Ground-types can learn it by simply leveling up.

3) High Horsepower

Strangely enough, High Horsepower is a Ground-type attack that can only be learned by one Ground-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Snorlax and Miltank (both Normal-type) learn it by leveling up while Ponyta (Fire-type) and Phanpy (Ground-type) learn it as an Egg move. With 95 Power, 95 Accuracy, and 10 PP, this move makes the user just throw its entire body at the target.

2) Earthquake

Earthquake is often considered the best Ground-type attack and one of the best overall attacks in Pokemon history. It has 100 Power, 100 Accuracy, 10 PP, and attacks every creature on the battlefield that isn't immune. Earthquake is a truly formidable move that so many trainers use to deal some serious damage.

1) Precipice Blades

There is only one Ground-type move in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that has more Power than Earthquake and that is Precipice Blades, the signature move of legendary Ground-type Pokemon Groudon. It has 120 Power, 85 Accuracy, and 10 PP. This powerful move makes the user attack its target by manifesting the power of the land in fearsome blades made of stone. Groudon can be caught in Ramanas Park on Route 221 using the Tectonic Slate.

