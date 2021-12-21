Top 5 Ground-type Pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Ground-type Pokemon can make the earth tremble in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Whether one is playing the main story or looking to battle competitively, there are some Ground-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that will have a spot on any team.

They are strong, sturdy, and can get the job done when it comes to Pokemon battles. In Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, there are a handful of Ground-type Pokemon that players must add to their collection.

5 best Ground-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

5) Golem

Golem in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Golem is one of the original Pokemon from the Kanto region. Its evolution works exactly the same in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. To get this Pokemon, Graveler needs to be traded. Subsequently, it will evolve into Golem.

Once it does, this Rock/Ground-type receives a 120 base Attack and 130 base Defense, but also 4x damage from Water and Grass-type moves.

4) Steelix

Steelix in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Steelix makes the list for both Steel-types and Ground-types. It evolves from Onix when traded with a Metal Coat, but can also be found in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

It has 10 resistances and immunities along with a Base Defense of 200. If players want bulk, Steelix is the one.

3) Gastrodon

A wild Gastrodon in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Gastrodon has carved out a place for itself in competitive battling over the last few years. In Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, this Water/Ground-type Pokemon returns in all of its glory.

Its only flaw is a 4x weakness to Grass-types. However it possesses Storm Drain, an ability which prevents Water-type attacks from landing and instead raises its Special Attack.

2) Torterra

A Torterra battling in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

Torterra is a Grass/Ground-type Pokemon and the final form of the starter Turtwig. Its stats focus on high Attack and Defense, but its Special attributes leave a lot to be desired.

Still, as a starter's final evolution, it is one of the stronger Ground-type Pokemon that players will come across in BDSP.

1) Garchomp

Garchomp in BDSP. (Image via ILCA)

The epitome of a Ground-type Pokemon is Garchomp. With a Dragon-typing included, Garchomp is one of the most feared creatures in the entire franchise. Its 102 Speed, 108 HP, and 130 Attack are reason enough for its inclusion in the player's team.

