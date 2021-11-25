How to beat Lucian in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Lucian is the last member of the Elite Four that players have to defeat before facing the Champion in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

This Psychic-type user is one of the toughest opponents in the game. A lot of Lucian's Pokemon can take a hit from just about any type of move you will throw at them.

To beat this Elite Four member, it helps to know what Pokemon are in his party beforehand and how to exploit their weaknesses. Using your strongest partners and ensuring a few have Dark-type attacks should do the trick.

Tips to defeat Lucian in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Lucian's Pokemon

A Garchomp battling Lucian's Mr. Mime (Image via ILCA)

First and foremost, here are all of the Pokemon you will come across while facing Lucian of the Elite Four in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl:

Mr. Mime

Girafarig

Medicham

Alakazam

Bronzong

These Pokemon all know extremely powerful Psychic-type moves, with Mr. Mime and Girafarig able to set up Light Screen. Mr. Mime can also set up Reflect. These moves lower damage done from Special and Physical attacks, respectively.

Bronzong knows Trick Room, which will make the slowest Pokemon take their turn first. This could be devastating if you are running a team of speedsters. They'll be vulnerable to Bronzong's power.

How to win against Lucian

A Luxray with Crunch is a great choice to take into battle against Lucian (Image via ILCA)

Now that you know what you're up against, you'll have to put a plan together to take on Lucian's team in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. A Fighting-type Pokemon will be destroyed by this team, but one Fighting-type move is a must.

Brick Break will remove Light Screen and Reflect from play if Mr. Mime or Girafarig are able to set up. Having Brick Break on the Pokemon you intend to start the battle with will go a long way.

Bring a powerful Staraptor to the battle. With its Intimidate Ability to lower Medicham's Attack stat, it can also take advantage of its Fighting typing with Flying-type maneuvers.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Lastly, bring plenty of Dark and Fire-type moves. Dark-type moves, especially Crunch, will be useful against Girafarig and Alakazam. Fire-type moves will deal neutral damage across the board, but will be supereffective against Bronzong.

Edited by R. Elahi