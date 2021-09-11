Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Samurott

Most Water-type starter Pokemon perform well in PvP modes, but what about Samurott?

This Pokemon was introduced in Generation V, along with Serperior and Emboar as fellow starters. It will also be a Pokemon with high availability in the coming days.

Oshawott, the Pokemon that evolves into Samurott, will be the focus of a Community Day on September 19. With this being the case, trainers will want to know which moves to throw for Samurott before evolving Oshawott.

Which moves are the best to teach this Generation V starter Pokemon?

At first glance, trainers might think the Waterfall is easily the quick move to throw on Samurott (no clue why it’s a quick move when it has 80 base power in the main series). This move not only gets STAB but does a flat 16 DPS.

Shockingly, though, Fury Cutter could be considered the better move. It has a pitiful base power of 3, but because it is so quick, it ends up with an EPS of 15. This can really get Samurott to charge up its charge moves in a short period.

Of course, many trainers will be thinking about making Samurott a Water-type attacker for Raid battles. In this case, it makes way more sense to pair Waterfall with a Water-type charge move.

However, in terms of PvP, it might be more valuable to have those charge moves ready to go. Samurott could perform best with Waterfall for Raids and Fury Cutter for PvP.

Currently, Samurott's best charge move is Hydro Pump. This is guaranteed to change after Community Day, though. Trainers who evolve Dewott to Samurott during the event (or up to 2 hours after) will get a Samurott with the move Hydro Cannon.

This is by far a superior move. It's arguably the best Water-type move in Pokemon GO. Samurott also gets only charge moves that take up the full energy bar to charge. With Hydro Cannon, which only needs half of the bar, Samurott can get more charge moves off in any match.

From there, Samurott should pick between Blizzard and Megahorn. While Blizzard can help deal with Dragon-type Pokemon, Megahorn should be the option for the second charge moves.

There are two reasons for this. The first is that it could be an option for Psychic and Dark-type Raids if paired with Fury Cutter. The second is that it could also deal with those Pokemon in the Great Battle League. Samurott can use Megahorn to get damage on Umbreon and Deoxys-Defense Forme, two defensive walls that are definitely important to break through.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

