When is the Community Day for Pokemon GO in September 2021?

Now that August is almost over, Pokemon GO trainers are looking forward to the next Community Day.

However, it will be tough to compete with the previous Community Day as the event, which was centered around Eevee, lasted for an entire weekend and saw many trainers walk away with multiple Eevee evolutions.

The next Community Day likely won’t be as long, but it will still be an exciting opportunity for trainers, especially shiny hunters.

Which new Pokemon will be featured in the next Community Day?

The next Community Day in Pokemon GO will take place on September 19, 2021. It will be active from 11 AM to 5 PM local time.

The featured Pokemon will be Oshawott, the Generation V Water-type starter. Shiny Oshawott will also be available in this upcoming Community Day event.

The focus on Oshawott likely comes from its appearance in the new game Pokemon Legends: Arceus, set to be released in January of 2022. In this game, the player will get to pick from three starters from different regions. Oshawott hails from Unova, while Cyndaquill is from Johto and Rowlett is native to Alola.

This Community Day will be beneficial to players, not only because they can catch Oshawott, but due to the several great bonuses. Most notably, there will be triple Catch XP throughout the event.

In addition to that, any lures or incense activated during the event will last for three hours.

Trainers who catch Oshawott might want to consider evolving it into Dewott and Samurott as quickly as possible. Any Dewott that evolves into Samurott during the Community Day will receive the charge move Hydro Cannon.

This should be a great buff to Samurott’s performance. Hydro Cannon is often considered the best Water-type move in the game. It’s definitely worth trying to obtain if any trainers want to use Samurott in PvP modes.

After the event, Samurott will also receive the Razor Shell charge move. Generation V fans should be happy to see this, since Razor Shell could only be used by Samurott and Shelderr in Pokemon Black and White.

The stats for this move are still unreleased, though, so it’s hard to tell how much Samurott would benefit from it. Hydro Cannon is much more worthy of concentrating on, since it is guaranteed to have high value for the Generation V starter.

