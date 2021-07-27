Pokemon GO: Ranking all of Eevee's evolutions

Eevee may have the most potential in Pokemon GO: it evolves into 8 options, and all of them are good.

As it is in the main series, an Eevee can allow any trainer to pick up a good Pokemon and, generally, evolve into an option that covers a typing weakness.

On the other hand, some trainers simply pick the most powerful Eevolution, but which one is most powerful? They all bring different things to the table, but here is a rough ranking of the eight possible evolutions.

Which Eevolution does best overall in Pokemon GO?

#8 - Leafeon

Image via Pokemon GO Hub

This Pokemon really isn’t bad (none of Eevee’s evolutions are), but it’s typing really holds it back. Grass types have to look out for: Fire, Ice, Bug, Flying, Poison, and Steel.

This makes it hard to threaten with Energy Ball and Leaf Blade because most teams will have easy safety swaps.

#7 - Flareon

Image via The Pokemon Company

Flareon is a great Fire attacker, benefiting from the Fire Spin/Overheat combo. The issue is that, as an offensive Pokemon, 246 Attack gets outclassed by many Fire-types.

Titans like Mega Charizard and Reshiram generally perform better, and the other Eevolutions are in closer competition with the legendaries and other strong Pokemon.

#6 - Jolteon

Image via The Pokemon Company

Jolteon is another offensively-oriented Pokemon, but its 238 Attack is even outclassed by Flareon. Being Electric-type, it’s true that it only has to watch out for Ground-types.

Jolteon suffers from a subpar moveset, though. If it had access to Wild Charge, Jolteon could have easily shot up this list.

#5 - Glaceon

Image via The Pokemon Company

Glaceon has the same Attack stat as Jolteon, but it also has a decent defense stat to come along with it. This Pokemon can endure a bit of damage as well as use powerful moves. Ice coverage is also great in Pokemon GO.

#4 - Vaporeon

Image via The Pokemon Company

Old-time players will remember that Vaporeon used to be a menace, especially in raids. Unfortunately, many other Water-types got Waterfall, leading Vaporeon to be outclassed. It still deserves high praise, though, for having a ridiculously high 277 Stamina stat.

#3 - Espeon

Image via Niantic

Psychic attackers tend to do well in this game (just ask Mewtwo), and it’s no different for Espeon. 261 Attack makes it higher than other Pokemon like Mamoswine, and Psychic is one of the best 2 bar moves in the game.

#2 - Umbreon

Image via The Pokemon Company

Similar to Vaporeon, Umbreon is a defensive tank, although it’s more known for its Defense (240) than its Stamina (216). Umbreon is a great option in the Great League, though, earning a spot in the top 20 by usage.

Snarl is a great quick move that is good for both charging energy and getting damage off.

#1 - Sylveon

Once again, a Pokemon with access to Charm gets ranked highly. Sylveon can combo this with Dazzling Gleam to achieve a super-high damage output. It really only gets outclassed by Togekiss and Gardevoir for Fairy-types, and Sylveon also has no stats below 200.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul