Is Mega Blastoise worth using in Pokemon Go?

Pokemon GO players can turn their regular Blastoise into Mega Blastoise for an upgrade in strength.

Mega Evolution was seen as a burden in the mobile Pokemon game for a long time. Trainers had to grind to get Mega Energy and then spend it for a short-lasting Mega Evolution.

A recent update to Mega Evolutions has a lot of trainers revisiting the feature. This makes the once unnecessary Mega Blastoise an exciting creature to throw into battle.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Mega Blastoise is worth using with the Mega Evolution update in Pokemon GO

Last year, many trainers didn't believe Mega Evolutions were worth it, no matter the Pokemon in question. Mega Blastoise had to compete with Mega Gyarados and Mega Swampert, making it even less worth it than others.

The only Pokemon GO trainers using Mega Blastoise were those that considered the final evolution of Squirtle their favorite creature in the franchise. Die-hard fans made sure Mega Blastoise saw action.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Trainers, check out this video for a quick overview of all the updates we’ve made to Mega Evolution in Pokémon GO! Trainers, check out this video for a quick overview of all the updates we’ve made to Mega Evolution in Pokémon GO! https://t.co/nukIqjjedt

Now, it seems like all Mega Evolutions are worth it with the latest update to Pokemon GO. This includes Mega Blastoise, as all Pokemon receive free Mega Evolutions after the first go.

Trainers will still need to collect Mega Energy to Mega Evolve a Pokemon for the first time. Those that have already been through a Mega Evolution will receive a special badge and can do so in the future with no Mega Energy cost.

Of course, there is a cooldown period, and the Mega Evolution only lasts for a short while, but this is a considerable change. There is no need for trainers to go out of their way to collect Mega Energy after the first Mega Evolution.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



If you haven’t yet, try out Mega Evolution by completing a new Special Research story with branching tasks that’s available to Trainers level 5 and up!



pokemongolive.com/post/mega-evol… Pokémon GO’s Mega Evolution update is now live globally!If you haven’t yet, try out Mega Evolution by completing a new Special Research story with branching tasks that’s available to Trainers level 5 and up! Pokémon GO’s Mega Evolution update is now live globally!If you haven’t yet, try out Mega Evolution by completing a new Special Research story with branching tasks that’s available to Trainers level 5 and up!👉 pokemongolive.com/post/mega-evol… https://t.co/2Nryiv0z5D

This makes it much more time-efficient to use Mega Blastoise. The use of Water Gun or Bite as its Fast Attack and Hydro Cannon as its Charged Attack will receive a massive power boost as it turns into Mega Blastoise.

Blastoise was the first Water-type to receive a Mega Evolution in Pokemon GO, and now, after a long period of arguable uselessness, it has become one of the best raid battlers in the game.

Mega Blastoise is a bulky Pokemon that can stay on the battlefield for a long time. It upgrades the entire team with that capability, and with Mega Evolution easier to come by, Mega Blastoise is definitely worth using and will see an uptick.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar