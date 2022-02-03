How to find Manaphy in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The supposed “Prince of the Sea,” Manaphy, makes an appearance in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Catching Manaphy is a long and tedious process that requires the player to capture various Pokemon.

However, in doing so, you’ll not only add Manaphy to your collection and Pokedex, but also Phione as well. To begin this quest in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you will first have to reach Coronet Highlands.

Once you’ve reached that area, a new Request will be added to the Request Board in Professor Laventon’s office, inside Galactic HQ.

The quest is called “The Sea’s Legends,” sharing the same name as a story from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and is a direct reference. To dispel the mystery, you’ll need to catch three important Pokemon to progress through the mission: Overqwil, Mantyke, and Buizel.

Catching Manaphy in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Where to find a Buizel

You likely already have a Buizel somewhere in your Pasture. One was required for a Request inside Jubilife Village. But in the event that you don’t, they’re easy to find in Obsidian Fieldlands. You’ll find Buizels along the edges of nearby water. Do not evolve it; keep it as a Buizel.

Where to find a Overqwil

Finding an Overqwil means locating and catching a Hisuian Qwilfish. Overqwil is Qwilfish’s new form in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, evolving it into a Dark and Poison-type Pokemon from Water and Poison in its base evolution. You’ll have to evolve the Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil.

To find a Hisuian Qwilfish, look for one in the waters of Ramanas Island in Obsidian Fieldlands. It also spawns in Cobalt Coastlands within the areas of Tranquility Cove, Lunker's Lair, and Islespy Shore. Use Barb Barrage 20 times with Strong Style, to evolve your Hisuian Qwilfish.

Where to find a Mantyke

Mantykes are generally easy to spot and catch in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. They can be found all over Ginko Landing and Tranquility Cove, which is also located in Cobalt Coastlands. There does not need to be any particular time of day for Mantykes to appear. Also, do not evolve Mantyke.

Finding and catching Manaphy

Now that you have every Pokemon required, add each one to your team. Manaphy will be at level 50 when you encounter it, so make sure your entire team is on par. In addition to Manaphy, three Phiones will back Manaphy up, and they’re all level 35.

With your party ready, travel over to Cobalt Coastlands. To make it easier on yourself, use the Base Camp near Sand’s Reach. Rest until the evening, then save your game. It’s absolutely important that you do it; catching Manaphy is the only way to finish “The Sea’s Legends” quest.

Follow the fingers of the island until you see two large spikes protruding from the water. Summon Basculegion and swim between the two spikes. In doing so, you’ll hear Manaphy’s call from a distance. Travel to Seaside Hollow, on the north side of Veilstone Cape.

Once again, save your game before you head into Seaside Hollow because the fight will immediately start as you enter. Within the cave, Manaphy and Phions are waiting. They all have shields up, so wait until after their shields are down to initiate the battle.

It’s worth mentioning that the Phiones can be completely ignored. They are not required to complete this mission in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. However, you can return to catch them later, even if they were defeated.

