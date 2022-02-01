How to ride Basculegion in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus allows trainers to ride a select few Pokemon as mounts. There are five in total and all are rewards for playing through the main story missions. One in particular allows trainers to traverse over water which is the Pokemon Basculegion.

Shortly after earning Ursaluna as a mount and completing the “Arezu’s Predicament” main story mission, finish “A New Mission.” It’s then the tenth major story mission will begin, “The Lordless Island,” which will earn you the right to use Basculegion as a mount in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Everything you need to know about Pokemon Legends: Arceus Basculegion mount

How to obtain Basculegion as a mount

To start, head to Cobalt Coastlands where you’ll have to battle Irida. Note that a Three Star rank is required before you can pass. Afterwards, locate Palina like Irida instructed you to.

Once you’ve reached Aipom Hill and spoken to Iscan, he’ll want you to capture a Dusclops. It has to be night time, however, for Dusclops to appear. The Pokemon will use Dark Pulse on the food Iscan is preparing for Basculegion.

Give the food Iscan prepared to the Basculegion. It will give you the Water Plate and, most importantly, allow you to ride on its back in the water. Basculegion has the nifty ability to dash, jump, and slow down time if you jump while holding a Poke Ball. It ultimately makes it easier to catch Pokemon this way.

How to catch Basculegion for battle

The disappointing downside to receiving the Basculegion as a mount during the main story mission is being unable to use it in battle. It can only be used as a mount until you catch your own separate Basculegion for battle.

On the bright side, once you’ve obtained Basculegion as a mount, you’ll be able to cruise around the waters and look for your own Basculegion.

To do that, locate Basculin in the waters of Cobalt Coastlands, Coronet Highlands, and Alabaster Icelands. Male Basculin turn into the red-colored Basculegion; female Basculins turn into the green-colored variant.

To evolve Basculin into Basculegion, Basculin has to endure 300 points of Recoil Damage. It cannot faint during this process or else Pokemon Legends: Arceus will not count the points towards the total. Your Basculin should have Wave Crash or Double-Edge which will inflict the necessary damage to evolve.

Edited by Danyal Arabi