How to evolve Misdreavus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Misdreavus is one of the many Pokemon returning in the newest game in the franchise, Pokemon Legends: Arceus. With many players trying to complete all of the optional sidequests the game has to offer, many players will need to catch Misdreavus to complete a request for Azeru to unlock more hairstyles.

Many players may be noticing that no matter how many levels their Misdreavus gains, it will not evolve. Many Pokemon in the franchise experience evolution through a variety of different methods. Some Pokemon evolve by leveling up, some evolve through friendship, and some do not evolve at all.

There is also an extensive catalog of Pokemon that evolve via the use of a variety of specific items. The item in question is often a specific stone relevant to the Pokemon's type. This is the category Misdreavus falls under. Which item is required for Misdreavus to evolve, and how can players find it?

Evolving Misdreavus in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Misdreavus obtained the capacity to evolve in the fourth generation of the main series. Starting in Pokemon Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum, Misdreavus could evolve into Mismagius. This powerful Ghost-type Pokemon made a strong impression on players as it was the Ace Pokemon of Gym Leader Fantina.

To evolve Misdreavus into Mismagius, players will need to use a Dusk Stone. As many players know, evolutionary items can be incredibly hard to come by in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Sadly, the Dusk Stone may be one of the hardest for players to find compared to the game's other evolutionary items.

Players can either find a Dusk Stone rarely in Space-Time distortions. During these rare events in the overworld where rare Pokemon and items will spawn. Players can also buy a Dusk Stone with Merit Points at the Outpost Trader. This method is least preferable as it requires a lot of tedious grinding.

Merit Points can be obtained in Pokemon Legends: Arceus by finding lost satchels scattered all around the different areas of the region. These satchels appear due to other players fainting to wild Pokemon or from being knocked out after taking fall damage or drowning. Players are typically rewarded 100 Merit Points per satchel.

This method can take hours since the player will need to be connected to the internet for the lost satchels to appear. This also means that this method is unavailable for players who do not have access to an internet connection or a Nintendo Online membership.

After obtaining a Dusk Stone, players are free to evolve their Misdreavus into Mismagius. While this does fill out a task in the Pokedex, many players prefer to catch a Mismagius. An Alpha Mismagius can be found at the graveyard in the Coronet Highlands, where Misdreavus can be found.

