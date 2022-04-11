How to evolve Mudkip into Swampert in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's Mudkip Community Day Classic is coming to a close for many players. After the event concludes, many players may find themselves with a collection filled to the brim with the Mud Fish Pokemon. Many players might wonder how they can help their Mudkip reach its true potential as a Swampert.

Evolution is a key part of what sets Pokemon apart from other RPGs at the time of its release back in the mid-to-late 90's. While other RPGs just had characters level up and learn new tricks, Pokemon took this concept and expanded upon it. When Pokemon reach certain levels or requirements, they will evolve.

With so many different methods to evolve different Pokemon, newer players may need a few pointers to evolve some of their Pokemon. Fortunately, in Pokemon GO, evolution is a lot simpler.

Evolving Mudkip in Pokemon GO

Before players can evolve their Mudkip into Swampert in Pokemon GO, they first need to get past the middle stage evolution. Mudkip will need to evolve into Marshtomp before they can evolve it into Swampert. To evolve Mudkip into Marshtomp, players will need to collect 25 Mudkip candies.

After players evolve their Mudkip into Marshtomp, they can begin to collect the required resources to evolve it once again into Swampert. The amount of Mudkip candies required for this stage of evolution increases significantly compared to the prior stage. 100 Mudkip candies are required to evolve Marshtomp into Swampert.

With the steps to reach each evolutionary stage revealed, players can begin their hunt to collect the required Mudkip candies. 125 Mudkip candies may seem a lot, but the Community Day event makes getting that amount almost as easy as opening the game itself. Players can use various items to further shorten the hunt.

For the duration of the event, the Incense and Lure Module items have had their effect duration of increasing spawn rates boosted. Rather than lasting half an hour, these items have had their durations extended to three hours. This time extension means that just one of these items will last the player the entire event.

Pinap Berries are also great items for farming Pokemon candies. These items double the rewarded candies for catching a Pokemon. For Mudkip, this takes the rewarded candies from 3 to 6, which cuts the hunting time in half given that the player has enough Pinap Berries to get them through the hunt.

If everything lines up perfectly, the player will only be required to catch 21 Mudkips to fully evolve one into Swampert. This number is given under the assumption that the player has enough Pinap Berries. Without Pinap Berries, this number doubles to 42 Mudkips having to be caught.

