Pokemon GO: Weaknesses and best counters to Kyogre

It may seem really intimidating, but every trainer should be able to beat Kyogre in Pokemon GO raids with a little help.

It’s only natural that Kyogre has massive stats in this mobile game, since it’s one of the scariest legendaries to go up against in the main series. Kyogre fires off strong Water-type moves with its 270 base Attack, making it a major threat. Trainers should only come to this battle with their best counters.

How can trainers deal with this legendary Pokemon?

Kyogre is a pure Water-type, so trainers will only have two ways to hit it for super effective damage: Grass-types and Electric-types.

It’s recommended that three trainers are the minimum needed to take down Kyogre, but unless all three have top counters, they might want to consider bringing four or more. Kyogre has 205 Stamina and 228 Defense, so it can take a fair amount of punishment before getting knocked out.

Like with many Water-types, the counters that deal the most DPS and have the quickest time to victory are Electric-type. This is likely due to most of them having brutal movesets and high Attack stats of their own.

There are three Grass-types, though, who can somewhat compete with the DPS that the strong Electric-types inflict on Kyogre. Those Pokemon are Mega Venusaur, Zarude and Shadow Tangrowth.

While Shadow Tangrowth is hard to come by and Zarude’s event happened a while ago, many trainers should have a Mega Venusaur if they have been playing recently. Bulbasaur had a Community Day back in January.

Mega Venusaur is a great counter to Kyogre (Image via Niantic)

On top of that, Mega Venusaur energy was available through recent Special Research. Therefore, trainers with the regular Venusaur can Mega evolve it for this Raid battle. Just make sure that Venusaur has Frenzy Plant as that tool alone is what propels it over other Grass-types.

For trainers who don’t have Frenzy Plant Venusaur, they’ll want to look to those reliable Electric-types. The top-ranked counter to Kyogre is Shadow Raikou, with a time to win of 647.9 seconds.

Other substitutes for Shadow Raikou would be Mega Manetric, Zekrom, Shadow Magnezone, Shadow Electivire and Shadow Zapdos. Zekrom and Zapdos need to watch out, though as Kyogre can learn Blizzard, which can one shot both of these Pokemon.

Any trainers who don’t have any of these top counters could give Tapu Bulu a try. Tapu Bulu was only recently featured in the Akala Island event, so hopefully many trainers will have access to one. With a moveset of Bullet Seed and Grass Knot, Tapu Bulu can beat Kyogre in 829.5 seconds.

Trainers may notice that a lot of these times to win are a little longer than usual. Other Raid bosses can be beaten in 500 seconds or less. This is why trainers might want to think about bringing extra friends along. This will be a long battle, so more trainers might help beat Kyogre quicker and get some better rewards.

