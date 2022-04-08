What are Tapu Bulu's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Tapu Bulu, guardian of the Alolan island of Ula'ula, will arrive in Pokemon GO on April 12, 2022. Trainers will soon be able to battle and capture it.

Although Tapu Bulu isn't yet available in the game, it's still possible to discern certain aspects of its battle capability. Specifically, trainers can already determine its weaknesses.

As a Fairy/Grass-type Pokemon, Tapu Bulu has five different elemental weaknesses. Players of Pokemon Sun and Moon may recall some of these from the Alolan deity's previous debut in the mainline Pokemon series.

Pokemon GO: Examining each of Tapu Bulu's weaknesses and potential counters

Strong Poison-type attackers like Roserade should give Tapu Bulu trouble (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In both Pokemon and Pokemon GO, Tapu Bulu is susceptible to Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison, and Steel-type moves and Pokemon.

Of these weaknesses, Poison-type moves and Pokemon are particularly effective against Tapu Bulu, as they deal super effective damage to both of its types. When countering the Pokemon in future raid encounters, trainers may want to focus on Poison-types first.

However, with such a wide range of weaknesses, trainers should also not be dissuaded from using other counters. Since Tapu Bulu will initially be appearing as a raid boss, even using Mega Evolutions for certain Pokemon is permitted.

It's still early, and things may change, but Pokemon GO trainers can use certain raid counters against Tapu Bulu. These Pokemon counters should presumptively serve well against the Alolan deity despite the Pokemon not being released yet.

There is enough information available to determine potential counters that can deal Tapu Bulu a devastating blow in raid battles even with its raid boost to CP and stats.

Early Poison-type counters to Tapu Bulu in Pokemon GO will be the likes of Mega Beedrill, Roserade, Mega Gengar, Mega Venusaur, and Toxicroak. All of these Poison-types perform incredibly effectively in raids, thanks to their impressive stats. They are also able to deal four times the normal damage with Poison-type moves against Tapu Bulu.

Other viable counters include the likes of Mega Charizard X and Y, Mega Pidgeot, Mega Houndoom, Mega Abomasnow, Reshiram, Moltres, and Darmanitan.

It never hurts to combine multiple super effective types against a raid boss in Pokemon GO, which is why Pokemon such as Moltres perform particularly well.

As both a Fire and a Flying-type Pokemon, Moltres should have a large kit of moves available. Most of them should deal super effective damage to Tapu Bulu even if the moveset itself isn't optimized for DPS.

