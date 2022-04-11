What are Kyogre's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Kyogre has always been a Pokemon of interest in Pokemon GO. Whether it is due to its performance in the game's Battle League or players waiting patiently for a chance to challenge it in Raid Battles, Kyogre is always a topic of conversation. What some players may not know is how to deal with it if it is encountered in-game.

Kyogre made its grand debut in the third generation of the Pokemon franchise. Kyogre was featured front and center on the box for Pokemon Sapphire. In this game, Team Aqua's main goal was to awaken this powerful Legendary Pokemon to summon storms to flood the planet for the good of all Water-type Pokemon.

Kyogre was also an important Pokemon in Pokemon Emerald. At the climax of the game's plot, both Kyogre and Groudon were awoken and they started causing chaos in the Hoenn region with their clashing weather conditions. The fight was quelled after the player called upon Rayquaza to calm the other two Legendary Pokemon.

Tips and Tricks for countering Kyogre in Pokemon GO

Kyogre as it appears in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via The Pokemon Company/Touch, Tap, Play)

Kyogre is a pure Water-type Pokemon. This leaves Kyorge vulnerable to Grass and Electric-type attacks. Kyogre resists Steel, Fire, Ice, and other Water-type attacks, which means Pokemon with these types of attacks should sit this battle out. However, another Water-type Pokemon could be great, defensively.

Kyogre's stats in Pokemon GO suit its status as a Legendary Pokemon. Kyogre has a Defense stat of 228, a Stamina stat of 205, and an Attack stat of 270. Whenever a Pokemon has a higher Defense than its Stamina, a flurry of supercharged attacks is the best strategy for bursting it down.

In terms of potential movesets, Water-type attacks are Kyogre's bread and butter. While Kyogre has access to coverage moves like Blizzard and Thunder, it is never really anticipated in most cases. Bringing a bulky Water-type Pokemon, if Kyogre is challenged in a Raid, is a great option if the players are in need of a solid anchor.

With all of Kyogre's information laid out, players can begin to formulate strategies for dealing with it in Raids as well as battles. Kyogre's biggest weakness is a Pokemon capable of constantly spamming supercharged attacks. There is too much time between larger attacks like Thunder, so players should use Thunderbolt instead.

Zekrom is a great choice for countering Kyogre in Pokemon GO. Zekrom is an Electric and Dragon-type Pokemon so it can deal super-effective damage as well as resist Kyogre's same-type Water attacks. Players will have to be cautious if Kyogre has Blizzard. Therefore, players may have to scout before sending Zekrom in.

Taking on the challenge of battling Kyogre can be scary if the player is unprepared. Luckily, every Pokemon has a weakness in Pokemon GO. Supercharged Electric or Grass-type attacks are great ways to defeat Kyogre before it has the chance to roll over the player's team.

