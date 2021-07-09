Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Kyogre

One of Pokemon GO's most formidable Water-type Pokemon, Kyogre originally hails from the Hoenn region as a Legendary Pokemon. It can devastate opponents in battle, much like its counterparts Groudon and Rayquaza.

With a maximum CP of 4652 and an attack stat ceiling of 270, Kyogre's offensive capability is one of the highest among Water-type Pokemon in the game.

Players hoping to optimize Kyogre's damage output should take a look at its moves to determine which ones provide the best damage output during battle.

With a total of five moves, Kyogre has a fairly standard number of moves compared to most Pokemon. Even so, certain moves work better together than others in a moveset.

Pokemon GO: Which charged move hits hardest for Kyogre?

Kyogre originally hails from the Hoenn region as a Legendary Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

Since Kyogre's only fast move in Pokemon GO is currently Waterfall, finding the best moveset for the legendary Water-type comes down to choosing the best charged move to pair with it.

When examining the charged moves that Kyogre can learn, players will notice that there is a little bit of variety in move types:

Blizzard (Ice-type)

Thunder (Electric-type)

Hydro Pump (Water-type)

Surf (Water-type)

In order to best measure Kyogre's base damage capabilities, it is important to omit elemental type effectiveness and Weather Boosts, which can provide extra damage that the moves themselves don't normally provide on a battlefield.

By assuming all other factors in battle are equal, Pokemon GO trainers can look at the damage metrics objectively and decide the best moveset pairing.

According to the Pokemon GO community, there are three primary statistics when it comes to breaking down moves:

Damage Per Second (DPS): The amount of damage a Pokemon's moves deal every second if it attacks continuously.

Total Damage Overall (TDO): The maximum amount of damage a Pokemon can be expected to deal before it faints from losing all of its HP. This total is calculated by taking the Pokemon's DPS and multiplying it by how long it will remain in battle before fainting.

Time to First Activation (TTFA): Charged moves are vital in battle, especially for Kyogre, and TTFA measures the time (in seconds) it takes to activate a Pokemon's charged move for the first time.

With these Pokemon GO numbers in mind, the totals for each of Kyogre's movesets can be examined:

Waterfall + Surf - 17.34 DPS / 919.04 TDO / 8.4 second TTFA

Waterfall + Hydro Pump - 17.01 DPS / 901.67 TDO / 15.6 second TTFA

Waterfall + Blizzard - 16.19 DPS / 857.88 TDO / 15.6 second TTFA

Waterfall + Thunder - 15.68 DPS / 830.98 TDO / 15.6 second TTFA

In both damage and charged move activation time, Waterfall and Surf is currently the top-performing moveset for Kyogre. Though things like Weather Boosts and type effectiveness can skew the numbers, depending on the battle circumstances, these two moves are the best based on their raw numbers. Used in an evenly-balanced battle, Kyogre will maximize its damage in Pokemon GO with this moveset.

