How to complete Pokemon GO's Fifth Anniversary Collection Challenge

To celebrate Pokemon GO’s fifth anniversary, Niantic has given trainers a very special Collection Challenge.

Now that the starters from Generation VI have been added to the game, trainers will have the task of catching every starter in the game. This is in addition to several other treats Pokemon GO has released to celebrate their five years of existence. A new Flying Pikachu with a 5 shaped balloon has been added to the game, and shiny Darumaka has been roaming the wild. Here are the specifics on the Collection Challenge.

New Pokemon GO Collection Challenge requires every starter Pokemon to be caught

To complete the Collection Challenge for the five year anniversary event, trainers are going to have to catch every starter from the first six generations, along with Flying Pikachu. Specifically, they will need to catch these Pokemon:

The Kanto starters (Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle)

The Johto starters (Chikorita, Cyndaquil and Totodile)

The Hoenn starters (Treecko, Torchic and Mudkip)

The Sinnoh starters (Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup)

The Unova starters (Snivy, Tepig and Oshawott)

The Kalos starters (Chespin, Fennekin and Froakie)

And Flying Pikachu for good measure

All of these Pokemon can be found in the wild, so any trainer can catch em’ all the old fashioned way. There are easier methods to catching them, though, for any trainers who are missing some Pokemon on the list.

The Field Research tasks for this event all lead to encounters with these Pokemon. Here is a list of which tasks need to be completed for each Pokemon.

Catching 5 Pokemon - encounter with Kanto starter

Use 5 berries to help catch a Pokemon - encounter with Johto starter

Take 5 snapshots of wild Pokemon - encounter with Hoenn starter

Make 5 Great Throws - encounter with Sinnoh starter

Send 5 gifts to friends - encounter with Unova starter

Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - encounter with Kalos starter

Another way trainers can get encounters with these Pokemon is through using Lure Modules. Thankfully, lure modules stay active for a whole hour during the five year anniversary event. Activating a lure module by a PokeStop will attract these starter Pokemon.

The Kalos starters (Chespin, Fennekin and Froakie) will also appear in Tier 1 raids along with Flying Pikachu.

