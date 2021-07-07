How to catch Flying Pikachu in Pokemon GO

The five-year anniversary of Pokemon GO is here, and to celebrate, Niantic has released a Pikachu variant with some serious swag.

Trainers can now look for a Flying Pikachu with a 5 shaped balloon. This comes with several other treats, including the introduction of Shiny Darumaka. The five-year anniversary event officially lasts from June 6th to June 15th.

Here is how trainers can catch Flying Pickachu.

New Pikachu with a 5 shaped balloon can now be caught in Pokemon GO

Fortunately, there are several ways trainers can encounter Flying Pikachu during this event. The first is simply scanning the wild; Flying Pikachu will be appearing frequently, along with Darumaka.

There is a chance that a vigilant trainer can catch shiny Flying Pikachu as well.

The new airborne Pikachu will also be a one-star raid boss. This shouldn’t be too difficult to beat for any trainers that have Ground-type Pokemon.

The other tier one raid bosses will be Darumaka, and the Generation VI starters (Chespin, Fennekin and Froakie).

In addition to all that, the Collection Challenge for this event will give any trainer who completes it a free Flying Pikachu encounter. Rare Candy and a good amount of Poke Balls also come as a reward.

Basically, Niantic is making it so everybody has multiple opportunities to at least have encounters with Flying Pikachu. Catching one shouldn’t take too much effort.

Getting into encounters in general will be easier during this event as well. All lures will be active for one hour during the five year anniversary celebration. This goes for all lure modules, including Glacial, Magnetic, Mossy and Rainy forms.

Not only will Flying Pikachu be available, but the anniversary event is a great way to catch starter Pokemon . Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Treeko, Torchic, Mudkip, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Chespin, Fennekin and Froakie will all appear by PokeStops with active lure modules.

These starter Pokemon will also generally be found in the wild, except for the newly added Generation VI starters. On top of that, Field Research tasks will yield encounters with all starters from the first six generations.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul