Pokemon GO Fest 2021: top 5 Legendary Pokemon to catch during Raid Day

Trainers should be keeping an eye out for Pokemon GO Fest 2021, because it’s going to be the perfect opportunity to look for legendaries.

Players better be ready, though, because they’re only going to have 8 hours to go hunting. Raid Day will take place on Sunday, June 18th from 10 AM to 6 PM local time.

Every legendary Pokemon in the game will be featured in Raids, but they are divided into four sets that will rotate every hour. Trainers are, therefore, going to have to know which Pokemon they want to prioritize.

If anyone is having trouble deciding which legendary Pokemon they want though, nobody can go wrong with these five.

For this list, it’s important to note that previous legendary events will be taken into account. Pokemon like Registeel, who had Raids just last month, will probably not be ranked as highly as other Pokemon that haven’t been available in a while.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Which are going to be the best Pokemon to catch during Pokemon GO Fest?

#5 - Raikou

Electric types are always strong in Pokemon GO, and Raikou is no exception. This pokemon makes great use of Wild Charge, a strong move that only requires 50 energy.

It can be paired with Shadow Ball, which hits a bunch of top tier threats like Mewtwo, Giratina, Gengar and Metagross while Volt Switch is also a great quick move.

#4 - Thundurus-Therian Forme

If any trainer is looking for a glass cannon that will shred apart any Pokemon that isn’t Ground-type, look no further than Thundurus-Therian Forme. An attack stat of 295 is stupendous, even when compared to other legendaries.

Not too many Pokemon will be wanting to take a Thunderbolt from Thundurus, and it even has Sludge Wave for the troublesome Fairies around the meta.

#3 - Kyogre

The leviathan from Generation III is definitely a great find among this group of legendaries. Like in the main series of games, Kyogre can simply wash opponents away by spamming water-type moves with its monstrous attack stat.

Waterfall into Surf is a great combination, and Kyogre can also run Blizzard to deal with Dragon-types.

#2 - Rayquaza

If any Pokemon is going to outclass Kyogre, why not the Pokemon that was designed to quell it? Not only is Rayquaza superior in terms of stats (284 Attack and 214 Stamina), but it also gets access to Outrage, arguably the best Dragon-type move in the game.

It inflicts really solid damage on any Pokemon that doesn’t resist, and it’s nice that the move can’t leave Rayquaza confused like in the main series games.

#1 - Mewtwo

Given its stats and moveset, this Pokemon will keep appearing at the top of many lists like this. Since Mewtwo can run so many moves, it’s always worth catching an extra one.

Even a trainer who performs well with one Mewtwo might want to experiment with a different set. That second charge move can always be changed between Flamethrower, Shadow Ball, Ice Beam, Thunderbolt, and other options.

There is never a reason not to have another Mewtwo.

