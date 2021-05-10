Kyogre is an exquisite a Pokemon, not only because of it’s cool design and ability, but because of the huge selection of strong moves it gets.

Hydro Pump, Blizzard, Sheer Cold and Water Spout: Kyogre can learn all of these and more. Also, with a 150 base Special Attack stat, it’s no wonder why Archie wanted this Pokemon so badly. Since Kyogre’s ability, Drizzle, spawns rain onto the field the moment it enters the battle, that means its water moves do even more damage. For optimum results, this is the moveset to teach Kyogre.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

The best moveset for Kyogre in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire

Image via Game Freak

Not only is Kyogre immensely strong, but it’s also quite bulky, with 140 base Special Defense. This makes a Calm Mind set quite viable for this Pokemon. Thankfully, all of the moves that Kyogre learns deal immense damage normally, and will only become stronger with the Calm Mind boost.

Calm Mind

Water Spout

Thunder

Ice Beam

Calm Mind is one of the best moves in the game, and every player happens to receive it after the Mossdeep Gym battle, which conveniently takes place right before Kyogre’s lair. The move boosts both of Kyogre’s best stats: Special Attack and Special Defense. After a Calm Mind boost, Kyogre will barely take any damage from any special attack, and it will be able to one shot KO anything.

If Kyogre is at full health, considering the rain from the Drizzle ability, Water Spout is probably the single most powerful move in the game. Of course, it requires Kyogre being healthy, but with the Pokemon’s bulk, that shouldn’t be an issue. While Kyogre always appreciates the Calm Mind beforehand, it can probably clean through teams by just spamming this move, especially if they don't have a Water resist.

Many strong Pokemon get access to Thunder, but not all of them have a 100% accurate Thunder. Although it normally has 70% accuracy, Thunder is a guaranteed hit in the rain, and since Kyogre always brings up rain, Thunder is a great move for it. One of the common ways to deal with Kyogre is to use Water-type Pokemon that will resist Water Spout or Hydro Pump. If Kyogre can use Thunder, though, it can simply KO these Water Pokemon before they get to do anything.

Ice Beam really rounds out a great set of coverage for Kyogre. Since Thunder takes care of Water-types, Ice Beam takes care of two other types that resist Water (Grass and Dragon). Players of Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire are really going to appreciate this coverage since one of the Elite Four members, Drake, uses a team of Dragon Pokemon. Considering that this legendary Pokemon is only caught during the endgame, trainers should think about its usage during the Elite Four, since that’s really the only part of the game it can be used in.

