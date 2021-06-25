Pokemon GO Fest 2021 will feature every Legendary Pokemon in the game during Raid Day

As Pokemon GO Fest 2021 fast approaches its opening day, Niantic has released more information about some fantastic events that will take place.
July 18th is the official Raid Day of Pokemon GO Fest 2021, where from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time, players will have the opportunity to battle and catch every Legendary Pokemon available in the mobile game.
Here are the full details on Raid Day, as well as every Legendary Pokemon that will be featured as a Raid Boss during the event.
How will Pokemon GO Fest's Raid Day work?
On July 18th at 10:00 a.m., Raid Day will begin in Pokemon GO. Every Legendary Pokemon in POGO will be featured as a five-star Raid Boss. There will be a total of four themed hours in rotation, where different Legendaries will be taking over raids.
Wind Hour
This hour will be in rotation from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. local time. Raid Bosses will include:
- Ho-Oh
- Mewtwo
- Latias
- Latios
- Altered Forme Giratina
- Cresselia
- Virizion
- Therian Forme Tornadus
Frost Hour
From 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Frost Hour will be in effect. These Legendary Pokemon will be the focus:
- Articuno
- Lugia
- Suicune
- Kyogre
- Palkia
- Kyurem
- Regice
Lava Hour
Lava Hour will feature from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and again from 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Five-star raids will showcase these Pokemon:
- Entei
- Moltres
- Regirock
- Heatran
- Groudon
- Reshiram
- Terrakion
- Yveltal
- Therian Forme Landorus
Thunder Hour
Last but certainly not least, Thunder Hour will run from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. The last group of Legendary Pokemon to be highlighted in raids will include:
- Raikou
- Zapdos
- Rayquaza
- Registeel
- Dialga
- Therian Forme Thundurus
- Cobalion
- Xerneas
- Zekrom
While every player will be able to participate in these special raids during Pokemon GO Fest 2021, ticket-holders of the event will earn some special bonuses on Raid Day, like earning extra XP and receiving raid passes.
