Which legendary Pokemon can be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Given all of the legendaries appearing as raid bosses during Pokemon GO Fest 2021, there is no better time to go shiny legendary hunting.

Whereas some of the more common Pokemon are easier to shiny hunt due to Community Days or other events, shiny legendaries are much harder to come by. There’s usually only one or two available at a time, and they’re usually raid bosses.

Every legendary in the game will be featured in Pokemon GO Fest 2021. Trainers now have a chance to search for the shiny legendary they’ve always wanted.

Which legendary Pokemon will appear during Pokemon GO Fest 2021?

While every legendary Pokemon will be available, their appearances will be staggered throughout Raid Day. Niantic has separated each legendary into four different themes: Wind, Lava, Frost and Thunder.

Each theme will have a specific hour that they will be available, and they will rotate between each other. The event only lasts for eight hours, so each legendary will effectively have their raid active for two hours in total.

The Wind hour, which starts at 10 AM and comes back at 2 PM, will feature these Pokemon:

Mewtwo

Ho-oh

Latias

Latios

Regigigas

Giratina-Altered Forme

Cresselia

Virizion

Tornadus-Therian Forme

Fortunately, of these Pokemon, all of them can be shiny with the exception of Tornadus-Therian Forme. Hopefully, fans were able to catch it when it was a Raid boss a couple months ago.

As for the Lava hour, these Pokemon will be available:

Moltres

Entei

Regirock

Groudon

Heatran

Reshiram

Terrakion

Landorus-Therian Forme

Yveltal

A good portion of this group can be shiny. Reshiram, Landorus-Therian Forme and Yveltal, however, cannot. The latter two were available through the recent Luminous Legends Y event.

From the Frost group, these Pokemon can be found in raids:

Articuno

Suicune

Lugia

Regice

Kyogre

Palkia

Kyurem

The Lake Trio (Uxie, Mespirit and Azelf)

Unfortunately, only half of these can be shiny. Palkia, Kyurem, and the Lake Trio from Generation IV will not have shiny forms able to be caught. The first 5 Pokemon on that list can all be shiny hunted.

Finally, the available Pokemon from the Thunder region are as follows:

Zapdos

Raikous

Rayquaza

Dialga

Cobalion

Thundurus-Therian Forme

Zekrom

Xerneas

Out of this group, Dialga, Thundurus-Therian Forme, Zekrom and Xerneas will not be shiny. The rest, however, can all appear as shiny Pokemon to be caught. In total, that is 23 legendary Pokemon that have the potential to be shiny.

