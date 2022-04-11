Is Swampert worth using in Pokemon GO?

After the positive reception of Pokemon GO's Memories of Mudkip Community Day Classic, many are likely wondering if their new Swampert is worth a look when it comes to battle.

Swampert is an excellent Pokemon for both PvE and PvP battles. Its Water and Ground typing makes it a very unique type combo that trainers aren't likely to see elsewhere.

This typing only gives it one weakness which is against Grass-type moves and Pokemon, which will hit it for double super effective damage. However, as long as it's kept away from Grass-types, Swampert can be a force to be reckoned with in both PvE and PvP battles. Trainers should definitely give Swampert a look if they're willing to power it up with candies and Stardust.

Pokemon GO: Breaking down Swampert's efficacy

Swampert is one of three evolved Hoenn starters, including Sceptile and Blaziken (Image via Niantic)

What exactly makes Swampert so vicious in Pokemon GO battles? Aside from its typing, Swampert is incredibly well-rounded in its maximum stats. Specifically, Swampert can achieve a top 100 maximum stamina stat (clocking in at 69th overall), making it a very tanky Water-type Pokemon.

It still possesses considerable max defense and attack stats, making it a complete package with only one known elemental weakness, solidifying itself as difficult Pokemon to counter.

Another excellent part of Swampert's toolkit in Pokemon GO is its move variety. It not only has great Water-type moves such as Water Gun and Hydro Cannon (thanks to the recent Mudkip Community Day) but also possesses quality Ground-type moves like Mud Shot and Earthquake. It can even branch into a Poison-type attack option if trainers teach it Sludge Wave, though this shouldn't be used as a main Charge move in most situations.

Though its Water-type moves get a substantial boost from Same Type Attack Bonuses, utilizing Swampert as a Ground-type fighter can make it a killer, especially in Pokemon GO's PvP formats.

Any team that thinks they can easily drop Swampert with an Electric-type Pokemon is in for a shock, and the tables can quickly flip in Swampert's favor. If the enemy Pokemon GO trainer doesn't have a Grass-type Pokemon on their team or at least a Pokemon that can use a Grass-type move, Swampert can be difficult to beat one-on-one.

Even at higher CP, Swampert still succeeds in Ultra and even Master League PvP. Since Steel-type Pokemon are very often seen in the upper meta of Pokemon GO Battle League, Swampert's staying power is evident thanks to its arsenal of Ground-type attacks.

Thanks to its stats and ability to deal considerable damage while it absorbs hits, even the likes of Registeel and Magnezone will have a hard time against Swampert.

Edited by Danyal Arabi